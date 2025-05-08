PHILIPPINES, May 8 - Press Release

May 8, 2025 Tolentino: Patriotism is in the heart of every Filipino Malolos City - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino expressed belief that patriotism and concern for the country's territorial integrity burns in the heart of every Filipino. Tolentino made the remark at the Alyansa grand rally held Wednesday night in Malolos City, where the Malolos Constitution was crafted 126 years ago. Speaking before thousands of Bulakenyos and local officials led by Malolos Mayor Christian Natividad, Tolentino quoted from an old speech he delivered eleven years ago at the celebration of the 116th Independence Day held in Barasoain Church. "I was the guest speaker then, and the title of my speech was, 'The freedom and territory of the Philippines reside in the heart of every Filipino,'" he said, and proceeded to read excerpts from his 2014 speech. ["Ako po ang guest speaker noon dito po sa Malolos Bulacan Independence Day, 116th Independence Day. Ang title po ng aking talumpati, 'Ang kalayaan at teritoryo ng Pilipinas ay nasa puso ng bawat Pilipino.' Ito pong talumpating ito ay aking binigkas noong Independence Day sa Barasoain Church, Malolos Bulacan."] "'It happened last May [2014], when we learned the sad news that a big country proceeded to occupy small islands in the West Philippine Sea, including Mabini, Malvar, and Ayungin,'" he said, quoting from the speech. "'[These islands,] according to international law are part of Philippine territory, and also according to the Malolos Constitution,'" he continued. ["'Siguro po itong Mayo [2014], kung saan ang mga nakakalungkot na balita ng isang malaking bansa ay patuloy na sinasakop at inaangkin ang ating maliliit na pulo sa West Philippine Sea, kabilang ang Mabini, Malvar, at Ayungin, na sang-ayon sa umiiral na pandaigdigang batas ay bahagi ng teritoryo ng Pilipinas, at sang-ayon na rin sa Malolos Constitution.'"] "What this means is that as early as 2014, even before the Hague arbitral ruling was handed, Senator Tolentino had already spoken here in Malolos, Bulacan, that the West Philippine Sea is ours," remarked the senator, as he dispelled troll attacks in social media which claim that he only took on the West Philippine Sea issue recently to gain favor with voters. Tolentino cautioned the audience from choosing candidates being supported by China, which he said was reported by the National Security Council at the Senate hearing he led last Monday. "If you agree that the Philippines should remain a dumping ground for China's vegetables at the expense of Filipino farmers... that we hand over the West Philippine Sea... that we allow more spies to come here until they seize control of our country, then don't vote for me," remarked Tolentino, addressing the crowd. "But if you choose to stand your ground, just like our ancestors who wrote the Malolos Constitution...if you choose to fight for our country, then please support Senator Tolentino," he concluded.

