Vego Garden’s Sustainable Approach to Gardening Gains Traction Amidst Growing Environmental Concerns
Climate change has put environmental concerns at the forefront of many people’s minds. Vego Garden offsets pollutants with products that make gardening easier.
— Demin Wang
“In an ideal world, many of us would be gardeners. But not all of us have a green thumb. Our modern garden boxes are fully contained systems with all the room and features you need to grow,” says Demin, Uran Gardener & Marketing Director at Vego Garden.
Vego Garden’s metal raised garden beds are 100% non-toxic and completely modular. Their rounded corners and smooth edges protect hands and plants. The company also provides useful add-ons like trellises and covers for individuals who are ready to get serious about their gardens.
The garden beds are made of an eco-friendly material that lasts years longer than wooden boxes. Gardeners can fill them via the Hügelkultur method, a horticultural technique that uses a planting bed made of compostable materials.
The company also offers a 3D garden planner that makes the planting experience more convenient. It can be used to test out various configurations and combinations to find the perfect fit for gardening spaces. Consumers can visualize their garden before making any commitments.
The planner can be used as an app or on a desktop computer. Drag and drop features make it easy to use, with plans that can be customized to the dimensions of any yard and then saved, downloaded, and shared. Gardeners can also use the app's built-in checkout button to shop for the products they require.
Vego Garden offers more than just garden beds. They have everything a person needs to get started on their gardening adventures. They sell raised and advanced beds, add-ons, accessories, and essentials. They also provide valuable resources to ensure a fruitful growing experience.
Vego Garden is striving to make the world an eco-friendlier place with their convenient home gardening products. Their wide selection can help anyone become a gardener.
About Vego Garden
Vego Garden’s mission is to make gardening as accessible and sustainable as possible. They promote gardening as an avenue for personal and community development. They donate one Vego Garden Kit for every 50 that are sold. They partner with leading global gardeners through their affiliate program. Their VegoGardenKids program promotes gardening for the whole family.
