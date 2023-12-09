Huawei Strengthens Ties with Strategic Partners, Charting A Course for Achieving Golden Indonesia Vision 2045

East Sumba, Indonesia (ANTARA) - Huawei has reaffirmed its commitment to reinforcing collaboration with stakeholders to ensure the success of Indonesia's digital transformation. This commitment to the cooperation marks a significant milestone during the Huawei Media Camp 2023, themed Collaborating for a Digital and Green Indonesia, being held in East Sumba, East Nusa Tenggara. Present to extend support to the event were over 30 Indonesian media chief editors and editors, all Huawei business lines, and a diverse array of strategic partners, including those from business sector -- world leading waste recycling company GEM, Co, Ltd, PT Surya Daya Indonesia, industry association -- Indonesia Telematics Society (Mastel), and academics from the Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), and Telkom University.





Guo Hailong, CEO of Huawei Indonesia, emphasized during this momentous occasion in Sumba, where, for the first time, all business lines and Huawei partners are actively participating, that "Throughout our 23-year presence in Indonesia, Huawei has fostered synergistic collaborations with diverse stakeholders—industry, academics, and media—to bolster the success of digital transformation and the realization of Indonesia's Golden Vision 2045, positioning the country as a key player in the global economy."





By consistently innovating through its Carrier Network, Enterprise, Consumer, Cloud, and Digital Power business groups, Huawei aims to continue contributing to Indonesia's progress alongside partners and stakeholders in the country.





Mr. Long added, "In alignment with Huawei's global commitment, we extend an invitation to our partners and stakeholders to join hands in laying a robust foundation for strengthening the digital economy. This involves expediting digital transformation across various sectors, promoting green development through technology utilization, reinforcing cybersecurity and personal data protection for enhanced security and trust, fostering digital talent competency to bridge the digital divide, and fostering collaboration to explore future opportunities."





Collaborative Efforts for the Establishment of Modern Connectivity in Indonesia





Navigating through the digital era, the significance of digital and modern connectivity cannot be overstated. Internet connection plays a pivotal role not only in facilitating communication but also in bolstering connectivity to physical infrastructure. Huawei is concentrating on expediting the adoption of 5G as a focal point in supporting the digital transformation across numerous countries.





Huawei's expertise in 5G technology has been instrumental in constructing 5G networks in the top 10 cities globally, attaining exceptional network connection speeds. Moreover, Huawei has forged partnerships with 400 mobile operators worldwide to deliver data storage products and intelligent solutions grounded in 5G. The development of Huawei's 5G connectivity has emerged as the lifeblood for 700 smart cities spanning over 100 countries and regions.





In Indonesia, Huawei, in collaboration with Mastel and Telkomsel, has recently joined forces to establish a 5G network at Solo Technopark. This collaborative initiative for 5G network development at Solo Technopark coincided with a high-level conference that engaged the entire digital ecosystem in the country. The conference aimed to explore integrated 5G live use cases while delving into the latest global developments in terms of network implementation, user expansion, ecosystem development, digital experiences, industrial applications, and business value.





Beyond the 5G network, Huawei is actively contributing to the Whoosh High-Speed Train network to create modern connectivity for urban communities in Jakarta and Bandung. This comprehensive support serves as a 360-degree use case, vividly illustrating Huawei's substantial contribution to government infrastructure expansion, capable of generating a multiplier effect for the national economy.





In the Whoosh Fast Train project, Huawei collaborated with China Railway Signal and Communications (CRSC) to establish a wireless technology communication network operating at a frequency of 900 MHz, a signal transmission system, and a data center. These efforts aim to underpin the operations of the Whoosh Fast Train, covering a track length of 142.3 kilometers.









Huawei Serves Catalyst to Drive Positive Momentum for Business Process





The introduction of Huawei Cloud has been met with enthusiastic reception in Indonesia. With its array of cutting-edge technological advantages, Huawei Cloud stands out as a leading solution across various industrial sectors, including media, financial services, energy, education, health services, and telecommunications.





Integrated with data centers, Huawei Cloud enhances the efficiency and operational effectiveness of organizations, a key benefit enjoyed by users globally, including those in Indonesia.





The 3AZ data center, integrating cloud solutions, high-level computing, storage, networking, and green digital power, serves as a digital solution for various industrial sectors in Indonesia, supporting routine operations. Notably, the media industry has already leveraged the capabilities of the 3AZ data center.





Across the Southeast Asian region, over just the past four years, Huawei's public cloud services have grown by an astounding 20 times, making Huawei one of the fastest growing clouds in the region. According to IDC, Huawei Cloud ranks No. 4 in the public cloud IaaS market in Southeast Asia, with a market share of 3.5%, the top among Chinese cloud vendors. Currently, Huawei Cloud has the most Availability Zones (AZs) in Southeast Asia, with a total of 14 across 11 countries. In addition, Huawei Cloud plans to launch three more in Manila in December this year. By then, Huawei Cloud will have 21 data center AZs in Southeast Asia, the highest number among cloud service providers.





Collaborative Efforts of Huawei, Government, and Education Sector Drive Successful Digital Transformation





In response to the imperative need for digital transformation in every country, including Indonesia, Huawei has taken proactive steps to enhance collaboration with government and educational institutions. The objective is to cultivate digital talents who will play a crucial role as users of ICT solutions in the increasingly technology-centric public sphere.





Over the past year, Huawei Indonesia has engaged in partnerships with various government entities, including the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection, the State Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN), the National Resilience Institute (Lemhannas), and the Presidential Staff Office. The focus of these collaborations is to augment the capacity and competence of digital talents, ensuring readiness for the digital era 5.0 and the ability to counter potential cyber threats.





In pursuit of inclusive technology access, Huawei is dedicated to extending connectivity to remote areas, thereby fostering digital equality. This initiative is complemented by efforts to enhance the capacity and digital literacy of Indonesian human resources.





In the realm of digital talent development, Huawei adheres to the 'I Do' commitment, aiming to create 100 thousand digital-ready Indonesians through various training and certification programs by 2025. Currently, Huawei has successfully trained over 93 thousand individuals. Mr. Long expressed optimism about reaching the target of 100 thousand digital talents one year ahead of schedule.





Huawei's Unwavering Commitment for Green Technology Implementation





In its proactive stance toward assisting governments in addressing the challenges of climate change, Huawei is unwavering in its commitment to utilizing environmentally sustainable digital power solutions and products. Internally and in collaboration with partners, Huawei's globally integrated ICT solutions have played a significant role in conserving up to 400 million kWh of electrical power and curbing carbon emissions by approximately 140 thousand tons.





Concurrently, Huawei Digital Power's initiatives have empowered partners to generate 695.1 billion kWh of clean energy and save 19.5 billion kWh of electricity. This resolute commitment has notably contributed to a reduction in carbon emissions by 340 million tons, equivalent to the positive environmental impact of planting 470 million trees.