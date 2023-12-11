Clearword Releases Real-time Meeting AI to Improve Meeting Productivity
Clearword announces its new Real-time Meeting AI, aimed at enhancing the ROI of time invested in meetings by turning conversations into workflow automations.
Clearword's Real-Time Meeting AI changes how we work - it provides live meeting assistance to turn conversations into immediate, actionable tasks, added into productivity tools before meetings end.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearword has announced the release of its Real-time Meeting AI solution. This technology integrates AI for automating tasks such as meeting notes, creating tickets in task trackers, updating client entries in CRM, and follow-ups, as conversations happen, aiming to save time and effort for organizations and employees. Clearword integrates with popular platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams to provide real-time assistance during meetings.
David Coallier, CEO of Clearword, states that this technology is designed to enhance meeting efficiency by automating several manual tasks. Real-time Meeting AI incorporates various AI technologies including recording, transcription, summarization AI, and Large Language Models (LLMs) to deliver real-time insights and actionable information during meetings. The system is capable of transcribing meetings, identifying key points, assigning tasks, and generating action items and follow-up emails, which are then synchronized with calendars, task and project management systems, collaboration platforms, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems.
Current users have reported the following impact to their work:
→ Reduced meeting time by 30%: Decreases the need for manual note-taking and task creation.
→ Increased meeting efficiency by 40%: Captures and makes all relevant information actionable during the meeting.
→ Improved meeting follow-up by 80%: Automates creation and distribution of action items into workflow tools and generation of follow-up emails based on the conversation
→ Enhanced collaboration and workflow simplification: Organizes, shares, and distributes meeting-related data across teams, clients, partners and workflow products.
The product focuses on improving the ROI of time spent in meetings, mainly efficiency and productivity, doubling down on the company's mission to make meetings healthier. This includes features such as live productivity with real-time note creation, automated action item export, a searchable knowledge base for easy information retrieval, and a privacy-first platform that respects confidentiality in meetings.
The company supports over 100 languages and provides integration with multiple CRM, project management tools, and collaboration products aiming to reduce the administrative tasks associated with meetings and improve the overall meeting experience.
For detailed information on Clearword and its offerings, the company's website is available for reference.
