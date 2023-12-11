GOGA: A New Cryptocurrency Focused on Transforming the Metaverse Connectivity and Learning - Now Available for Presale

GOGA Metaclassroom Transforming the Metaverse for Connectivity and Learning

Presenting GOGA, a metaverse project innovatively dedicated to meta classrooms, event halls, and games. The token is currently available for presale.

CHENNAI, INDIA, December 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the presale phase, GOGA token holders have the option to stake their acquired tokens, potentially earning up to a 20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) in USDT. Additionally, participants can receive a 5% instant bonus in USDT directly to their wallet when others use their referral link to join the presale.This one-of-a-kind cryptocurrency (GOGA) is ready to bridge the gap between traditional learning methods and the technological era that we live in today. With the help of classrooms built in GOGA metaverse, GOGA will create history in the field of learning. What’s more? You don’t just learn but also delve into a world of events and games. The GOGA universe helps organize small- and large-scale events where one can not just host events but also rent/buy/sell event halls in GOGA metaverse and earn passive income. Apart from this, GOGA also enables gamers to dive into a game-world filled with adventure and thrilling scenes that will most certainly keep you awestruck. The GOGA metaverse comprises of meta classrooms, event halls and game-lands that can be purchased and sold for a higher value or can be rented out to others to earn a passive income. With the announcement of its pre-sale, you might want to grab these coins before they go public and its value multiplies.WHAT MAKES GOGA STANDOUT?The focus of GOGA is to unleash the virtual world out in the open and for people to connect, learn and unlearn the different concepts that revolve around METAVERSE. In today’s fast paced world, man-made innovations go hand in hand with artificial intelligence. Fast forward to a metaverse that helps you stay connected with the audience from across borders. Where one can not only take part in events but also host them. A platform that helps build a classroom like ambience and goes a step beyond. One can conduct seminars, conferences, lectures and much more. What's more? GOGA also encourages its audience to play games and earn rewards. A token that brings about a potential collaboration between the education and entertainment industry.GOGA CLASSROOMSIn the educational frontier, the Meta classrooms have pioneered an extensive network of approximately 600 training centers and expansive virtual classrooms. This groundbreaking initiative transcends the confines of traditional education, offering students an immersive and interconnected digital realm. Each of the 600 training centers serves as a portal to dynamic, visually stunning classrooms tailored to diverse subjects. In this virtual landscape, educators guide students through interactive lessons and simulations, fostering global collaboration and creativity. Beyond the technological marvel, this Metaverse is a testament to the power of community and shared learning experiences. The 600 training centers not only serve as gateways to education but also as passive income generator for people to buy these classrooms and rent them out to others or by even reselling them at higher values.GOGA GAMESExplore the immersive world of games, an adventure set in a challenging environment where survival depends on navigating through a frozen wilderness with varying weather conditions. From icy winds and heavy snowfall to intense sun exposure, floods, and tsunamis, players must strategize to find shelter, hunt for food, and maintain warmth. With a realistic day-night cycle and survival challenges, adaptation to the harsh environment is essential. Whether collaborating with multiple players or engaging in solo battles, participants can earn rewards, upgrade characters, and gain GOGA respect. This gaming metaverse transforms traditional gameplay into an engaging adventure where every decision holds significance, blending the thrill of hunting with the strategy of survival in a visually stunning yet demanding virtual world.GOGA EVENTSThe world of MetaEvents is versatile. Meta Events is a dynamic metaverse designed for seamless event hosting and social interaction. Users can create and personalize virtual event spaces, from party halls to conference rooms, and effortlessly organize, promote, and manage events. Anyone using GOGA metaverse can own a part of the meta event spaces using native GOGA token. Anyone in GOGA metaverse can buy these spaces and have the option to earn passive income by renting and reselling their event areas, facilitated by secure transaction systems in GOGA metaverse.PRESALEThe presale phase of GOGA plays a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for a strong community base. In this critical stage, 50% of the total tokens, equivalent to 500,000,000 GOGA, are offered to the public, ensuring an equitable distribution. The presale price is established at $0.0001 per token, presenting an attractive entry opportunity for early supporters before the tokens are released to the wider public. This strategy aims to foster a diverse and engaged community, allowing enthusiasts to become early participants in the GOGA ecosystem at a favorable initial price point.PRESALE – STAGESSTAGE 1 DIAMOND $ 0.0001STAGE 2 PLATINUM $ 0.00012STAGE 3 GOLD $ 0.00014STAGE 4 SILVER $ 0.00016STAGE 5 BRONZE $ 0.00018Post the presale, and at the time of launch, the token price is set to be $ 0.00020STAKINGIn the presale phase, GOGA token holders have the opportunity to stake their acquired tokens and earn up to a 20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) in USDT. By staking during this period, participants can claim their earnings every week until the presale concludes, and the token is officially launched. This staking mechanism not only encourages early supporters to actively engage with the GOGA community but also provides them with a potential avenue for regular returns in USDT throughout the presale duration.

The new cryptocurrency - GOGA is a groundbreaking metaverse project focusing on meta classrooms, event halls and games; the token is now open for presale