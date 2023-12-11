Jacques Cameron Launches Entertainment Studio Legacy Artists

Jacques Cameron. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA LA Jacques Cameron. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Legacy Artists Will Create, Produce, and Distribute Movies, TV, Music, Games, Books, and Interactive Entertainment Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacques Cameron today announced the launch of a brand-new entertainment studio which will produce and develop movies, television, music, games, and licensed consumer products, as well as new entertainment products, services, and technologies for cinemas, resort parks, live event venues, social platforms, and consumer electronics.

Legacy Artists is a world-class, privately held, diversified American media and Entertainment Company founded by Jacques Cameron. The company is responsible for worldwide content creation in elevated, event-level commercial entertainment for global audiences of cinema, music, games, and entertainment experiences and products based on Legacy brands, and global distribution of visionary, high-concept, high-impact motion pictures, television series, interactive digital content, games, music, consumer products, and multi-sensory immersive entertainment and theme park experiences for the Legacy library of original titles and franchises.

Legacy Artists aims to develop, package, finance, produce, and distribute projects in several budget ranges spanning a breadth of ambitious original films and bold new franchise brands. The Los Angeles-based banner and studio will operate from the Century Plaza Towers in Century City and 2500 Broadway in Santa Monica which has also been the home of Roku, Hulu, and HBO.

Jacques Cameron is the founder of Legacy Artists, sets and executes the strategic vision for the company, and will serve as chief executive as well as a producer for the studio. Jacques Cameron is the sole owner and controlling stakeholder in the company and its holdings, oversees daily operations, and spearheads the company’s growth strategy in its existing businesses while developing new areas of value creation and expansion and pursuing and establishing enduring business partnerships across the Legacy enterprise in order to successively distribute an expansive portfolio of prime content related to Legacy original works to markets worldwide.

The company’s active slate includes upcoming motion pictures in various stages of development, preproduction, production, and awaiting theatrical release.

The Legacy Artists studio fanfare soundtrack will be performed and recorded by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra live in Prague and mastered for cinemas in immersive Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

“The vision is to deliver exciting and immersive experiences to audiences that leave an indelible mark that will last,” says Cameron of Legacy Artists.

Legacy Artists is engineering creative and technological innovations in entertainment distribution and exhibition and will be fully committed to the exclusive theatrical release window for projects handled by the company, incorporating the traditional moviegoing experience into its strategy. In its in-house projects, Legacy Artists begins with a treasure trove of intellectual property with which to create iconic and legendary stories that will creatively and artistically endure as well as commercially capitalize on the universal demand for content and drive authentic value creation and brand recognition in the Legacy brand name.

Cameron participated in the campaign for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and was recognized as a founding supporter by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Legacy Artists will support the Academy Museum as an advocate and corporate partner. “We pay an ultimate respect to our history and forebears with deep humility and homage, while we fearlessly strive to break new ground and participate in history that is yet unmade,” says Cameron.

“At the center of attention is contending with the reinvention and transformation of the worldwide entertainment industry,” says Cameron of Legacy.

“Legacy honors tradition and embraces necessary change by inviting, introducing, and now authoring the evolution and impact of what pop culture and entertainment will be.”