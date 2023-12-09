CMT and NRH staff performed first-ever Ultrasound-Guided Prostate Biopsy

The Chinese Medical Team (CMT) together with surgeons and ultrasound doctors at the National Referral Hospital (NRH) successfully conducted a first-ever Ultrasound-Guided Prostate Biopsy on 2 December.

Two doctors from the Chinese Medical Team (CMT), Dr Shawn Xiao and Dr Parker Yan guided local surgeons and sonographers during the ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy.

Dr Rooney Jagilly Head of Surgery NRH explained that the ultrasound guided prostate biopsy, is a procedure that involves extracting pieces of tissue from the prostate to be sent for pathology examination to confirm if the prostate gland has cancer or not.

“In this process an ultrasound is used to locate where the prostate gland is, so the special biopsy needle is directed to the prostate under the guidance of the ultrasound. This procedure is usually done under local anaesthetics.

“This procedure is great because it is safer, more accurate, less risky and the patient does not have to go to the operating room for the procedure, nor be admitted, but can go home the same day. This is done as an outpatient procedure”, said Dr Jagilly.

“It is an improvement from our current practice and this means that we can do the procedure safely at NRH”, said Dr Jagilly.

He further states that having Chinese Specialists onsite is a bonus because local clinicians can learn so much from them. Under the partnership, the Chinese specialists train local counterparts onsite on specific common urological procedures.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagilly says two doctors and an operating room nurse will be going to Guizhou province in China to do more training in urological procedures.

“Urological services will also be a priority at the Comprehensive Medical Centre building that will be soon constructed at the eastern end of the hospital. When that facility is completed, urological services will significantly improve. We are thankful to the CMT for their continuous support in developing local capacity, not only hands on in skills and knowledge transfer, but also for supplying the specialised equipment and facilities”, said Dr Jagilly.

Prostate enlargement is common in men over 50 years of age, and symptoms include difficulty in urinating; weak or interrupted flow of urine; urinating often, especially at night, trouble emptying the bladder completely, pain or burning during urination; blood in the urine or semen.

Those with symptoms are encouraged to seek medical care at their local clinic or doctor, and eventually will be referred to the Urology clinic at NRH for proper investigation and treatment. The initial diagnosis includes physical examination, blood tests and a biopsy.

