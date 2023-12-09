RE: TRAFIC ALERT - I 89 SB AT EXIT 6 - BERLIN

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB is open to one lane in the area of Exit 6 due to a fully engulfed vehicle fire, passing lane is going to be the open one.

This incident is expected to last until further. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

