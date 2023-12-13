Bilflo Launches Multi-Rate Timecard to address Diverse Billing Needs in Staffing Agencies
Bilflo's Multi-Rate Timecard: An innovative approach for staffing agencies, providing detailed billing solutions for varied pay rates and work conditions.CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bilflo introduces the Multi-Rate Timecard, a new time collection method, to its menu of time management solutions. This feature is specifically designed to collect the multiple pay and bill requirements of staffing agencies’ clients.
Multi-Rate Timecard: Flexible Time Tracking for Contractors
The Multi-Rate Timecard allows contractors to allocate hours based on different pay rates, addressing the need for accurate billing in scenarios like shift differentials, training hours, and on-call hours. This feature is particularly useful for projects that require billing based on different project codes, commonly seen in legal and accounting fields.
Three Customizable Timecard Options:
Bilflo's Multi-Rate Timecard offers three distinct timecard formats, each addressing specific contractor scenarios:
Daily Timecard: Simply input the total number of hours worked in a day.
Clock In/Clock Out: Record the times for starting work, taking a lunch break, and finishing the shift (suitable for 12-hour shifts).
Detailed Clock In/Clock Out: Includes detailed time entries for starting work, lunch breaks, and shift end, ideal for overnight shifts.
More Benefits from Bilflo’s Timecard Management Features
Managing Time Data: Offers a variety of mobile-friendly timecards for diverse client needs, with integration options for external timecard systems.
Approvals & Reminders: Clients can approve or deny timecards in bulk, with reminders for pending actions available on mobile.
Smart Pay Calculations: Complies with labor laws, incorporating specific pay calculations like overtime and shift differentials.
Time-off Management: Tracks and manages various types of leave, ensuring compliance with labor laws.
Expense Reporting: Simplifies expense reporting for contractor reimbursements and billing.
Customization for Client Specifics
Bilflo’s Multi-Rate Timecard allows for tailored pay items and automatic application of location-based rates, ensuring each client’s unique billing needs are efficiently met.
From the CEO
“Our new Multi-Rate Timecard is designed to simplify and enhance billing accuracy for staffing agencies,” says Barrett Kuethen, CEO at Bilflo. "It's a step forward in our commitment to provide versatile, user-friendly solutions for our clients."
About Bilflo
Bilflo is a back office automation software designed to radically increase the efficiency of staffing agencies. By offering a wide range of features, including mobile-friendly timecards, automated invoicing, and real-time reporting, Bilflo empowers businesses to optimize their operations and focus on growth.
By the end of 2022, Bilflo had proficiently managed over $100 million in invoices, processed 2.7 million hours of billables, generated 29,000 invoices, and supported a user base of around 5,000. These milestones illustrate Bilflo's substantial impact on the staffing sector and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.
Learn More
For detailed information on Multi-Rate Timecard new features, visit Bilflo's website or schedule a demo with our team.
