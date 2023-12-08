People travelling Highway 97 are advised of short-term closures for blasting twice weekly through the rest of December and into the new year.

Closures will happen from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland as work continues at the site of the August rockslide.

The days of the closures will vary depending on construction requirements. Updated closure information will be posted on the DriveBC.ca website at least 24 hours in advance.

Highway 97 will be open Dec. 21-27, 2023, when no work is planned. Traffic control and slide monitoring will continue during that period with a single lane open in each direction.

No blasting will occur on Dec. 31, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024, but other construction activities will continue.

For up-to-date information about road conditions and slide closure schedules, visit https://www.DriveBC.ca