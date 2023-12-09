Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.8.23

Published: Dec 08, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Sarah Brooks, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of Health Care Programs at the California Department of Health Care Services. Brooks has been Managing Director at Sellers Dorsey since 2021 and has held several positions there since 2020. She was Deputy Director at the Department of Health Care Services from 2015 to 2020. She was Chief of the Managed Care Quality and Monitoring Division at the Department of Health Care Services from 2014 to 2015 and Chief of the Program Monitoring and Medical Policy Branch from 2012 to 2014. She was Assistant Director of Policy at the California Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems from 2007 to 2012. She was Region C Director for the National Association of Social Workers – California Chapter from 2009 to 2011. She was a Fiscal/Program Analyst at the Indiana Legislative Services Agency from 2003 to 2007. Brooks earned a Master of Social Work degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Social Work degree from the University of Kansas. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $209,712. Brooks is a Democrat.

Madelynn McClain, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Real Estate Services at the California Department of General Services. McClain has served as Chief Financial Officer at the Department of General Services since 2023. She served in several roles at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2020 to 2023, including Deputy Director of the Office of Fiscal Services and Associate Director of the Budget Management Branch. McClain was Principal Program Budget Analyst at the Department of Finance from 2017 to 2020. She was Fiscal Supervisor at the Judicial Council of California from 2015 to 2017. McClain was a Finance Budget Analyst at the Department of Finance from 2003 to 2015. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,228. McClain is a Democrat.

Felix Yip, of San Marino, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California, where he served from 2013 to 2022 and in 2003. Yip has been CEO and a Urologist at Felix Chi-Ming Yip MD Inc. since 1987. Yip has also been a Clinical Professor of Urology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine since 2013 and at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine since 2023. He is a member of the American Board of Urology and the American Urological Association. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, a Master of Business Administration degree in Healthcare Management from the University of California, Irvine and a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Yip is registered without party preference.



