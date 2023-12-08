Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,999 in the last 365 days.

SECNAV Del Toro Visits Minuteman Technical Institute in Boston

Secretary Del Toro toured facilities and talked to high school and continuing education students about service as a fundamental aspect of our democracy and a core value that has defined our nation.

“I want to inspire these young women and men to follow their passions, whatever it is that they want to study,” said Secretary Del Toro. “I would love them to consider the military possibility, Navy and Marine Corps in particular, but these students can be the best leaders they can be in whatever profession they desire.”

During his visit, Acting Principal Kathleen Bouchard, faculty members, and students gave a tour of several facilities including laboratories for culinary arts, machining, welding, manufacturing, and robotics. 

At the conclusion of the tour, Secretary Del Toro addressed the students and faculty in the auditorium. Students were able to ask questions about military service, education, engineering, and other topics.

“I started my entire career sitting in a similar auditorium in Jamaica, New York at the Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School — a vocational school that I had to apply for just like all of you had to do here at Minuteman.” said Secretary Del Toro. “For me, it was just the beginning, and I didn’t know back then, but it was going to be the beginning of this amazing journey.”

You just read:

SECNAV Del Toro Visits Minuteman Technical Institute in Boston

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more