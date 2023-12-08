Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives extra €7 million from Denmark

The EU-backed Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received an additional €7 million grant from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reinforcing its dedication to support Ukraine’s energy sector.

The €7 million grant is of vital importance, as it will enable Ukraine to purchase urgently-needed equipment for the energy sector and prepare for the upcoming winter season, ensuring that the energy sector remains operational despite the challenges caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

With this latest contribution, the total pledges received by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund now amount to €325 million.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. It collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector.

