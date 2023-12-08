EU-China Summit: Brussels insists that Beijing supports Ukraine’s peace formula 

At the 24th EU-China Summit, the first face-to-face summit since 2019, which took place on 7 December in Beijing, the two sides discussed, among other things, Russia’s war against Ukraine.

President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by High Representative Josep Borrell, represented the EU. They met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang at two separate sessions.

The European leaders noted that the EU countries are committed “to continuing their strong support for the people of Ukraine”.

During the summit, the EU reiterated that, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has a special responsibility in upholding the UN Charter’s core principles. The EU leaders strongly encouraged China to engage in Ukraine’s peace formula and insisted that China should refrain from supplying lethal weapons to Russia.

The EU also reiterated how important it is that China help to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions.

