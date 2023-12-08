Weekly Traffic Update: December 8, 2023

11th St. to close between Mississippi St and Maine St. for KU Winter Break

Beginning December 16, contractors with the University of Kansas will fully close 11th St. between Mississippi St. and Maine St. to complete work associated with KU projects in that area.

Additionally, beginning Monday, December 11, contractors from KU will install four way stop signs at the intersection of 11th St. and Missouri St. for traffic control related to work in that area.

The closure will be in pace throughout the course of KU Winter Break, from December 16 through January 15, 2024. This closure will occur once more during the Summer months. That work will be announced in future Weekly Traffic Updates.

Union Pacific Railroad to perform crossing maintenance in North Lawrence

Beginning Thursday, December 14, Union Pacific will close railroad crossings in North Lawrence to perform crossing maintenance. These crossings will be closed one at a time as to not create backup. Traffic will be detoured at each closure location.

The City anticipates this work to end Friday, December 15, pending weather or other delays.

23rd St. construction to change traffic patterns

Beginning Friday, December 15, contractors working on the East 23rd St. Reconstruction Project will be changing the traffic patterns in the area in order to complete the final phase of the project. All lanes for westbound 23rd St., Haskell Ave. and Harper St. will be open to unrestricted traffic.

One lane of eastbound 23rd St. will be closed to allow the contractor to install permanent street lights and pavement marking on the south side of the street.

The lane drop for eastbound 23rd Street will be in place 24 hours a day and is anticipated to be removed by Tuesday, December 19th, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org