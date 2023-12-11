Caffeine Surpasses 60M Monthly Active Users as It Builds the Live Sports Broadcasting Platform for the Next Generation

With MAUs Up 1200% in the Last Year, Platform’s Rapid Growth Bolstered by its Focus on Live Sports, Relationships with Sports Leagues, and Competitive Events

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caffeine ( www.caffeine.tv ), the live broadcasting platform that specializes in discovery and content distribution for the next generation of live sports and community, announced today the platform has surpassed 60 million monthly active users - up from 5 million MAUs just one year ago.Initially launched in 2018 as a live-streaming esports and gaming platform, Caffeine's strategic pivot into the world of sports has ignited unparalleled growth, as the platform has become a go-to destination for more than 150+ sports leagues, competitive event organizers, content creators, and sports media publishers and competitive event organizers seeking new monetization and distribution opportunities in today’s rapidly changing sports broadcasting landscape. Up from five million monthly active users last year, the pivot has also sparked a 140x revenue growth for the platform over the last six months, as it continues to gain traction with young and diverse cord-cutting audiences and attract new advertising partners.In the past year, Caffeine has significantly expanded its live sports programming and content offerings, particularly in key categories such as action sports, basketball, football, combat, and battle rap, paving the way for the next generation of sports leagues and competitive events to reach fans. Notable partnerships include X Games, World Surf League, Natural Selection Tour, World Skate, The Berrics, Dew Tour, TMPST Free Running, FIBA, Venice Basketball League, World Poker Tour, A7FL, WNFC, Grappling Network, BYB Extreme Fighting Series, BattleFest League, Ultimate Rap League and more. Additionally, the platform hosts an array of live and on-demand podcasts and digital series from top sports podcast networks and legacy media companies including FOX Sports, Barstool Sports, Blue Wire, The Action Network, ClutchPoints, Bleav, and more.“We’ve entered an exciting new phase of explosive growth for the company, with a focus on the majority of live sports,” says Caffeine CEO Ben Keighran. “With the decline of traditional linear cable options for leagues, nearly 11,000 global sports leagues have been left to navigate their own unique distribution path. Caffeine is helping these leagues expand monetization and distribution opportunities at scale, while providing a social-first, cord-cutting, and highly engaged young audience a platform to watch their favorite competitions in an interactive and community-based way.”“Partnering with Caffeine TV has been a game-changer for TMPST. When we broadcast Kings Of The Concrete and related content on Caffeine, we had access to not only enhance the viewer experience but also expand our reach, connecting us with a vibrant community of new fans worldwide,” said Gabe Nunez, Co-Founder & CEO TMPST Freerunning. “Caffeine effectively introduced Kings Of The Concrete to a diverse audience, creating a dynamic space for fans, old and new, to discover and connect with our content. We plan to continue building our content library on Caffeine and be a part of the platform's continued success in highlighting innovative sports properties.”Caffeine is backed by studio partners, investors, and media companies including a16z, Greylock, Fox, Cox, and Sanabil. It is available to watch live and for free on iOS Roku and Amazon Fire, as well as on the Caffeine website.ABOUT CAFFEINE:Caffeine is a live social broadcasting platform that specializes in discovery and content distribution for the next generation of live sports and related community streams. From action sports to basketball, battle rap, baseball, and more, Caffeine is making it easier than ever for fans to discover, watch and interact with the competitions and events that drive their fandom. Caffeine offers massive distribution and ad-supported content for sports partners, and in-app purchase features for their fans.