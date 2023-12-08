“Se Busca Información” criminal targets arrested

EL PASO, Texas – Four wanted criminals have been arrested as result of information provided to the “Se Busca Información” tip-line since the campaign began in late October.

U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector has confirmed the apprehension of two current “Se Busca Información” targets and two additional wanted individuals. One of the targeted individuals was wanted from a previous “Se Busca” campaign, and the other subject was located and arrested as a result of information received from the public to the tip line. These individuals are wanted for various crimes ranging from human smuggling, narcotics and weapons trafficking and murder.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative, which means to look for information in English, identifies 10 individuals associated with Transnational Criminal Organizations, wanted for crimes by both the U.S. and Mexican Law Enforcement.

On Oct. 12, the Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua – Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office confirmed the capture of a male from Mexico that had previously escaped from the Ciudad Juarez State Penitentiary in January of this year. Juarez-Hernandez, AKA “El Pompin,” has an extensive criminal history and was recently sentenced for multiple aggravated homicides along with charges for kidnapping, clandestine burial, criminal association, crimes against health, and illegal carrying of a firearm exclusive to the military. Juarez-Hernandez was a target of interest in the 2021 iteration of the “Se Busca” campaign.

On Oct. 25, Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector, assigned to the Las Cruces, N.M., Station, arrested target “EP10” who was wanted by the U.S. and Mexican authorities on charges of human smuggling. Polvon-Torres, a 29-year-old Mexican woman, was identified as a known migrant smuggler in the El Paso/Las Cruces region and wanted for Conspiracy to Transport Migrants. Polvon was apprehended in a vehicle stop in Las Cruces, N.M. where she admitted to recently coordinating the smuggling of a four-year old missing child. Polvon was charged with 8 USC 1326-Illegal Re-Entry and 8 USC 1324-Smuggling Conspiracy charges for her involvement with the 4-year-old missing child. The case has an on-going investigation.

On Nov. 17, Rivera-Zamora, a 32-year-old male from Honduras was arrested after a concerned citizen provided information to the tip line that led to the arrest of a subject of interest who was located in Houston, Texas. Collaboration between the Houston Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio and El Paso Sector led to the successful apprehension. Rivera is a known smuggler with an extensive history of human smuggling along with a pending charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. During the time of his arrest, he was advertising on social media soliciting drivers to smuggle migrants through the cities of Eagle Pass, Uvalde and Carrizo Springs to Houston, Texas.

Finally, on Nov. 27, the Agencia Estatal de Investigaciones (AEI) - Chihuahua State Investigations Agency, received an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of target “EP8,” a 33-year-old Mexican national with the alias of “El Barbas.” According to the information provided, Venegas-Rodriguez was intercepted by AEI in Ciudad Aldama, Chihuahua and was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest Venegas was in possession of 6.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine with and active warrant for aggravated extortion. Since his arrest, additional charges have been added and now faces charges for homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and possession/distribution of narcotics.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative is a bi-national initiative between the United States and Mexico that encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about wanted criminals with the goal of disrupting and displacing members of criminal organization that presents threats to the community on both sides of the border. People who have information about the targets can confidentially report this information to law enforcement at 915-314-8194.

The public may also convey their information via the ‘WhatsApp’ application. The phone lines are open 24-hours a day and the calls go directly to El Paso Sector Border Patrol call centers.

“These recent arrests with information from citizens from both sides of our border community demonstrate a great partnership between the United States and Mexico. The bi-national law enforcement cooperation as part of the “Se Busca” campaign is a commitment to pursue a safer and more secure border region,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good. “We will continue to work with our border community and our Government of Mexico counterparts to bring these wanted criminals to justice.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.