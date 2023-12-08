Shapiro Administration Invests $81,750 in Common Roots’ Project to Renovate Properties in Meadville, Provide Housing

Governor Josh Shapiro recently approved $36 million through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to improve distressed areas and revitalize communities. The Crawford County project is one of 261 NAP awards across the Commonwealth, reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to improve quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.

Meadville, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello announced the Shapiro Administration’s $81,750 investment in Meadville during a tour of a Common Roots housing rehabilitation project, which will use a recently announced Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) award to renovate properties in Meadville and sell them to qualified low-income buyers.

The $81,750 NAP award will be used to assist Common Roots with its shared equity home ownership program. In partnership with Allegheny College and ERIEBANK, Common Roots will renovate three former student houses on Prospect Street in Meadville that are currently vacant and sell them to qualified low-income buyers.

“The Shapiro Administration is working to rebuild and strengthen our neighborhoods because we know that vibrant communities are essential to our growth as a Commonwealth,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “The Neighborhood Assistance Program is one of the key tools we use to strengthen communities across Pennsylvania. This NAP award will help Common Roots renovate these properties in Meadville and provide much-needed housing opportunities to those who critically need them.”

The award to Common Roots is being made through the Special Program Priorities category of the NAP, which targets specific problems and projects which the Commonwealth has designated as priorities.

This project is not only going to create quality, permanently affordable homes for three working families – it’s going to launch an innovative homeownership program that promises to both revitalize and stabilize Meadville neighborhoods for generations to come,” said Julie Wilson, Executive Director of Common Roots. “The project is a testament to what can happen when local government, nonprofits, and businesses come together around a common goal, and Common Roots is honored to be part of this transformative collaboration.”

Of the 261 organizations and developers receiving awards through NAP, 36 community investments are being made in the Northwest Pennsylvania region.

“Allegheny College is pleased to partner with Common Roots on this initiative,” said Ron Cole, President of Allegheny College. This innovative partnership meets the need identified by the City of Meadville and Crawford County for quality housing stock and affordable homeownership in our community, the desire of residents to maintain the residential character of their neighborhood and the city’s desire to return these properties to the active tax rolls.”

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP Fact Sheet.

“It is collaborations like this one between Allegheny College, the city, DCED, business owners and Common Roots that create a new solution to a persistent housing problem,” said Jamie Kinder, Mayor of Meadville. “We are creating housing equity, wealth, and opportunity where there was none.”

For more information about the Neighborhood Assistance Program or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #