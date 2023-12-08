Job Announcement - Electronic Court Reporter/Transcriptionist

General Summary or Purpose:

The Electronic Court Recorder/Transcriptionist is responsible for making a verbatim record of district and juvenile court trials, proceedings, and other matters using audio recording equipment, writing court logs, noting appearances and essential events during these proceedings, and providing transcripts, as required. Positions assigned to this classification provide administrative and secretarial support to a referee or district judge and court staff, assist in calendar control and scheduling, and may serve as a liaison between the referee or district judge and others in matters handled by the referee or judge.

Positions assigned to this classification follow routines and processes established by others but still require specialized experience to perform the requirements of the job. Additionally, this position differs from Administrative Assistant II in that the former provides administrative support services and assistance directly to a referee or district judge and responsibilities relating to court recording are more diverse whereas Administrative Assistant II's responsibilities are to provide general administrative and secretarial support to other staff within the court system. Additionally, this position is personally responsible for the production of all required and requested transcripts unless they are prepared by a third party.

Note: Any one position in this classification may not perform all the duties and responsibilities listed below.