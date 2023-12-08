Job Announcement - Electronic Court Reporter/Transcriptionist
General Summary or Purpose:
The Electronic Court Recorder/Transcriptionist is responsible for making a verbatim record of district and juvenile court trials, proceedings, and other matters using audio recording equipment, writing court logs, noting appearances and essential events during these proceedings, and providing transcripts, as required. Positions assigned to this classification provide administrative and secretarial support to a referee or district judge and court staff, assist in calendar control and scheduling, and may serve as a liaison between the referee or district judge and others in matters handled by the referee or judge.
Positions assigned to this classification follow routines and processes established by others but still require specialized experience to perform the requirements of the job. Additionally, this position differs from Administrative Assistant II in that the former provides administrative support services and assistance directly to a referee or district judge and responsibilities relating to court recording are more diverse whereas Administrative Assistant II's responsibilities are to provide general administrative and secretarial support to other staff within the court system. Additionally, this position is personally responsible for the production of all required and requested transcripts unless they are prepared by a third party.
Note: Any one position in this classification may not perform all the duties and responsibilities listed below.
- Accurately records, transcribes, and certifies the record of court and jury trial proceedings, unless it is prepared by a third party, by computer-aided equipment per state and appellate requirements. Responsibility also requires taking court notes during hearings to identify appearances and to note significant events during the hearing and to locate and present prior testimony. Travel to other counties within and outside of the district for court proceedings assigned to the district judge or referee is also required.
- Performs clerking duties in courtroom, administers oath, marks documents, maintains logs and other forms, and transfers storage devices, files, and records to the clerk of district court for reference.
- Prepares and distributes official transcripts and related documents.
- Coordinates meetings and maintains the calendar for the judge and his or her court schedule. Schedules trials and other court proceedings, unless done by a calendar clerk and in cooperation with the clerk of court, and informs parties of the same.
- Provides secretarial and clerical support to the district judge or referee by preparing, transcribing, and proofing all correspondence, findings, orders, jury instructions, memorandum, or other materials.
- Performs a variety of clerical and administrative tasks that may include: scheduling rotation of court reporter pool, answering phones, maintaining and purchasing office supplies, maintaining law library, arranging appointments and travel reservations, scheduling and notifying parties of meetings and proceedings, performing related scheduling functions, and preparing expense vouchers.
- Serves as primary contact for case-related information as requested. Greets visitors, screens telephone calls and correspondence, provides information, explains policies and procedures, or refers, as appropriate. Acts as a liaison between the district judge or referee and personnel from other agencies, the general public, and attorneys.
- Performs other duties of comparable level or type.