Manchin Visits U.S. Postal Service Charleston Facility, Reaffirms Commitment to Keeping West Virginia Mail Services in State

December 08, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) to support the postal workers and reaffirm his commitment to keeping West Virginia mail services in the state. The visit follows USPS’s November announcement to conduct a Mail Processing Facility Review on the facility and Senator Manchin’s recent conversation with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“I just had a productive and informative visit to the USPS Charleston Processing and Distribution Center. After this visit, what is clear is the quality, work ethic and dedication of the employees and management of the facility. They truly exemplify that West Virginians are the best workers in the country. Postmaster General DeJoy has assured me this facility will not have one single employee laid off, and I will instead work with him to deliver major investments to its operations to improve services for West Virginians. There is absolutely no reason to move our West Virginia mail processing facility to another state and I am committed to making sure this does not become a reality,” said Senator Manchin.

Senator Manchin encourages every West Virginian to submit comments to the USPS at the link here urging the USPS to keep the West Virginia mail processing facility in the state.

To view photos from the visit, please click here.