Manchin, Rounds Introduce Bipartisan Military Personnel Confirmation Restoration Act

December 08, 2023

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) introduced the bipartisan Military Personnel Confirmation Restoration Act of 2023 to provide back pay for military officers whose promotions were delayed in the Senate. The legislation would also provide retroactive promotion dates and other administrative fixes.

“I’m proud to join Senator Rounds in introducing this bipartisan legislation to provide retroactive promotion dates and back pay for our nation’s senior military officers after the delay of their promotions,” said Senator Manchin. “These men and women are true American heroes and the least we can do in Congress is restore the benefits they have earned and deserve. I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this important legislation that compensates our troops and reprioritizes national security.”

“The men and women who wear the uniform of the United States of America should not be negatively impacted by political squabbles,” said Senator Rounds. “When our men and women in uniform serve side by side, they don’t know whether the people they are serving with are Republicans, Democrats or Independents. I disagree with the Department of Defense’s policy of paying the travel expenses for service members and their dependents seeking abortions. I also support a member of the Senate’s right to hold any nomination; however, our men and women in uniform should not be caught in the middle of partisan politics. I am pleased to introduce this bipartisan legislation with Senator Manchin to do the right thing and provide military officers and their families with the benefits they have earned for their decades of service and sacrifice.”

The full text of the bill is available here.