Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB280.6 million ($38.7 million) for the first six months of 2023, compared to RMB260.4 million during the same period in 2022.

Gross profit was RMB23.9million ($3.3million) for the first six months of 2023, compared to RMB40.0 million during the same period in 2022.

Net loss for the first half 2023 was RMB93.6 million ($12.9 million), compared to net loss of RMB2.9 million during the same period in 2022.

Yong Hu, CEO of the Company commented: “Our company’s half-year performance demonstrated positive growth in net revenues, primarily driven by the strong performance of our IT-related solution services. We achieved a notable 7.8% increase in net revenues, showcasing our ability to capture market opportunities.”



“We also faced challenges in our educational content services, which led to a decline in net revenues. Recognizing the potential risks of educational content becoming obsolete before generating profitability, we adopted conservative strategies and reduced investment in this area. While this impacted our revenues, we believe it was a prudent decision to mitigate future risks.”

“On a positive note, our acquisition of a cloud-based customer in 2022 significantly contributed to the growth in our IT-related solution services. We saw a remarkable 62.6% increase in revenue from this segment, reflecting our ability to provide value-added services and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“We successfully reduced our total operating expenses, demonstrating our commitment to optimizing operational efficiency. Sales and marketing expenses were slightly reduced, and general and administrative expenses also decreased. Furthermore, we achieved a decline in research and development expenses by streamlining outsourcing costs.”

“Looking ahead, we recognize the importance of reassessing our strategies for educational content services to overcome the challenges we faced. Our focus will be on optimizing the gross profit margin in our successful IT-related solution services segment. We remain committed to sustaining profitability by implementing continued cost management measures and capitalizing on market opportunities. We are confident in our ability to navigate the market landscape and drive future success.”

First Six Months of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues

Net revenues increased by 7.8% from RMB260.4 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB280.6 million (US$38.7) million for the first half of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of RMB97.0 million, or 62.6% in revenue generated from IT related solution services, partially offset by a decrease of RMB76.8 million, or 72.9% in net revenues from the provision of educational content services and other services.

Educational content service and other services. Net revenue from the educational content service and other services decreased by RMB76.8 million from RMB105.3 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB28.5 million (US$3.9 million) for the first half of 2023.



Educational content services require us to make continuous capital expenditure to keep update of existing contents and development new educational contents to meet the latest market trends, which exposed us to potential risks of education contents becoming obsolete before making profitability. Accordingly, we determined to adopt conservative strategies to reduce investment in educational content services. The decrease in educational content services was primarily due to a decrease in subscription from our end customers since our adoption of conservative strategies in the second half of 2022. IT related solution services. Net revenue from IT related solution services increased by RMB97.1 million, or 62.6% from RMB155.0 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB252.1 million (US$34.8 million) for the first half of 2023, primarily attributable to net effects of an increase in revenue of RMB71.2 million from procurement and assembling of IT equipment and an increase in revenue of RMB26.6 million from design and development of customized IT system service, both attributable to our acquisition of a cloud-based customer in the year of 2022 which contributed increase of revenues in IT-related solution services.

The following table sets forth the Company’s unaudited consolidated revenue by business segments for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ (in thousands) Revenues: Educational content service and other services – Educational content service – B2B2C 30,991 23,579 3,252 – B2C 71,837 3,112 429 – Other services 2,488 1,858 256 Subtotal 105,316 28,549 3,937 IT related solution services – Design and development of customized IT system 28,398 54,992 7,584 – Procurement and assembling of equipment 125,840 197,052 27,175 – Technological support and maintenance 800 13 2 Subtotal 155,038 252,057 34,761 Total revenues 260,354 280,606 38,698



Cost of revenues

Cost of revenue increased by 16.5 % from RMB220.4 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB256.6 million (US$35.4 million) for the first half of 2023. The increase of cost of revenues was primarily attributable to the increase in amortization of educational contents with increased purchase of education contents over the past years, and increase of revenues in IT related solution services. Compared with the revenue growth, the higher percentage of increase in cost of revenues was mainly attributable to the high equipment purchase cost we incurred for IT procurement and assembling projects during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased from RMB40.0 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB23.9 million (US$3.3 million) for the first half of 2023. Gross profit margin decreased from 15.4% for the first half of 2022 to 8.5% for the first half of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the fact that (i) the gross profits margin for IT related solution services decreased for the first half of 2023, which was primarily because we completed more procurement and assembling equipment projects, for which we incurred significant equipment purchasing cost, resulting in relatively lower gross profit margin; and (ii) for the first half of 2023, revenues from educational content services decreased leading to a decrease in gross margin.

Operating expenses

The total operating expenses increased from RMB41.7 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB115.3 million (US$15,894. million) for the first half of 2023.

Sales and Marketing Expenses: The sales and marketing expenses was RMB4.1 million and RMB3.9 million (US$0.5 million) for the first half of 2022 and 2023, respectively. The slight decrease of RMB0.2 million in sales and marketing expenses was primarily due to a decrease of RMB0.2 million in payroll and welfare expenses.

General and Administrative Expenses: The general and administrative expenses increased from RMB9.1 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB9.6 million (US$1.3 million) for the first half of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to a increase of RMB1.1million in allowance of doubtful accounts.

Research and Development Expenses: The research and development expenses decreased from RMB8.1 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million) for the first half of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by a decrease in the expenses incurred on outsourcing research and development projects.

Impairment of intangible assets: Impairment of intangible assets increased from RMB 12.7millon for the first half of 2022 to RMB 97.3 million (US$13.4 million). The substantial increase can primarily be attributed to the cancellation of customized training course product orders developed for multiple overseas clients. During the first half of 2023, these course product orders were permanently canceled due to adjustments and transformations in the business operations of these overseas clients. Consequently, the Company foresees that these customized development course products will no longer yield consistent revenue in the foreseeable future.

Income Tax Expenses



The income tax expenses decreased from RMB2.6 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB2.2 million for the same period of 2023. The changes in income tax expenses for the first half of 2023 was primarily due to utilization of net operating losses of certain of our profit-making subsidiaries.

Net loss

As a result of the foregoing, we reported a net loss of RMB2.9 million for the first half of 2022, as compared with a net loss of RMB93.6 million for the first half of 2023.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embed proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com.

JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),

except for number of shares and per share data) December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 RMB RMB US$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 65,055,278 28,626,530 3,947,779 Accounts receivable, net 17,173,021 26,178,493 3,610,179 Inventories 399,439 399,439 55,085 Due from a related party 1,051,869 956,665 131,930 Short-term prepayments 254,493,399 120,257,158 16,584,220 Short-term investments 4,080,000 4,102,744 565,794 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,518,326 22,557,289 3,110,792 Total current assets 351,771,332 203,078,318 28,005,779 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets, net — 1,665,864 229,733 Deferred tax assets, net 9,176,875 9,432,316 1,300,776 Property and equipment, net 153,880 432,783 59,684 Educational contents, net 214,441,814 206,258,794 28,444,388 Long-term prepayments 151,779,105 55,145,358 7,604,893 Total non-current assets 375,551,674 272,935,115 37,639,474 Total assets 727,323,006 476,013,433 65,645,253 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 8,037,004 7,282,575 1,004,313 Contract liabilities 290,028,010 127,661,754 17,605,361 Salary and welfare payable 2,302,646 1,165,769 160,767 Income taxes payable 1,170,795 4,041,630 557,366 Value added tax (“VAT”) and other tax payable 4,063,389 2,198,217 303,148 Other payables 2,658,243 3,426,251 472,501 Lease liabilities, current — 624,716 86,152 Amount due to related parties 52,711,457 54,861,723 7,565,778 Total current liabilities 360,971,544 201,262,635 27,755,386 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities — 7,563 1,043 Lease liabilities, non-current — 1,138,723 157,037 Total non-current liabilities — 1,146,286 158,080 Total liabilities 360,971,544 202,408,921 27,913,466





JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),

except for number of shares and per share data) December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 RMB RMB US$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 121,110,000 and 121,110,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023) 77,747 77,747 12,111 Additional paid-in capital 242,093,942 242,093,942 33,384,892

Statutory reserves 23,599,304 23,599,304 3,254,493 Retained earnings 81,822,029 (8,869,813 ) (1,223,276 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,520,630 3,350,763 462,164 Total Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s shareholders’ equity 350,113,652 260,251,943 35,890,384 Noncontrolling interests 16,237,810 13,352,569 1,841,403 Total shareholders’ equity 366,351,462 273,604,512 37,731,787 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 727,323,006 476,013,433 65,645,253



