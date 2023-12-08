Submit Release
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Jianzhi”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2023.

  • Net revenues were RMB280.6 million ($38.7 million) for the first six months of 2023, compared to RMB260.4 million during the same period in 2022.
  • Gross profit was RMB23.9million ($3.3million) for the first six months of 2023, compared to RMB40.0 million during the same period in 2022.
  • Net loss for the first half 2023 was RMB93.6 million ($12.9 million), compared to net loss of RMB2.9 million during the same period in 2022.

Yong Hu, CEO of the Company commented: “Our company’s half-year performance demonstrated positive growth in net revenues, primarily driven by the strong performance of our IT-related solution services. We achieved a notable 7.8% increase in net revenues, showcasing our ability to capture market opportunities.”

“We also faced challenges in our educational content services, which led to a decline in net revenues. Recognizing the potential risks of educational content becoming obsolete before generating profitability, we adopted conservative strategies and reduced investment in this area. While this impacted our revenues, we believe it was a prudent decision to mitigate future risks.”

“On a positive note, our acquisition of a cloud-based customer in 2022 significantly contributed to the growth in our IT-related solution services. We saw a remarkable 62.6% increase in revenue from this segment, reflecting our ability to provide value-added services and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“We successfully reduced our total operating expenses, demonstrating our commitment to optimizing operational efficiency. Sales and marketing expenses were slightly reduced, and general and administrative expenses also decreased. Furthermore, we achieved a decline in research and development expenses by streamlining outsourcing costs.”

“Looking ahead, we recognize the importance of reassessing our strategies for educational content services to overcome the challenges we faced. Our focus will be on optimizing the gross profit margin in our successful IT-related solution services segment. We remain committed to sustaining profitability by implementing continued cost management measures and capitalizing on market opportunities. We are confident in our ability to navigate the market landscape and drive future success.”

First Six Months of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues

Net revenues increased by 7.8% from RMB260.4 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB280.6 million (US$38.7) million for the first half of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of RMB97.0 million, or 62.6% in revenue generated from IT related solution services, partially offset by a decrease of RMB76.8 million, or 72.9% in net revenues from the provision of educational content services and other services.

  • Educational content service and other services. Net revenue from the educational content service and other services decreased by RMB76.8 million from RMB105.3 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB28.5 million (US$3.9 million) for the first half of 2023.

    Educational content services require us to make continuous capital expenditure to keep update of existing contents and development new educational contents to meet the latest market trends, which exposed us to potential risks of education contents becoming obsolete before making profitability. Accordingly, we determined to adopt conservative strategies to reduce investment in educational content services. The decrease in educational content services was primarily due to a decrease in subscription from our end customers since our adoption of conservative strategies in the second half of 2022.

  • IT related solution services.    Net revenue from IT related solution services increased by RMB97.1 million, or 62.6% from RMB155.0 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB252.1 million (US$34.8 million) for the first half of 2023, primarily attributable to net effects of an increase in revenue of RMB71.2 million from procurement and assembling of IT equipment and an increase in revenue of RMB26.6 million from design and development of customized IT system service, both attributable to our  acquisition of a cloud-based customer in the year of 2022 which contributed increase of revenues in IT-related solution services.

The following table sets forth the Company’s unaudited consolidated revenue by business segments for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

    For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2023  
    RMB     RMB     US$  
    (in thousands)  
Revenues:                  
Educational content service and other services                  
– Educational content service                  
– B2B2C     30,991       23,579       3,252  
– B2C     71,837       3,112       429  
– Other services     2,488       1,858       256  
Subtotal     105,316       28,549       3,937  
IT related solution services                        
– Design and development of customized IT system     28,398       54,992       7,584  
– Procurement and assembling of equipment     125,840       197,052       27,175  
– Technological support and maintenance     800       13       2  
Subtotal     155,038       252,057       34,761  
Total revenues     260,354       280,606       38,698  


Cost of revenues

Cost of revenue increased by 16.5 % from RMB220.4 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB256.6 million (US$35.4 million) for the first half of 2023. The increase of cost of revenues was primarily attributable to the increase in amortization of educational contents with increased purchase of education contents over the past years, and increase of revenues in IT related solution services. Compared with the revenue growth, the higher percentage of increase in cost of revenues was mainly attributable to the high equipment purchase cost we incurred for IT procurement and assembling projects during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased from RMB40.0 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB23.9 million (US$3.3 million) for the first half of 2023. Gross profit margin decreased from 15.4% for the first half of 2022 to 8.5% for the first half of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the fact that (i) the gross profits margin for IT related solution services decreased for the first half of 2023, which was primarily because we completed more procurement and assembling equipment projects, for which we incurred significant equipment purchasing cost, resulting in relatively lower gross profit margin; and (ii) for the first half of 2023, revenues from educational content services decreased leading to a decrease in gross margin.

Operating expenses

The total operating expenses increased from RMB41.7 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB115.3 million (US$15,894. million) for the first half of 2023.

  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: The sales and marketing expenses was RMB4.1 million and RMB3.9 million (US$0.5 million) for the first half of 2022 and 2023, respectively. The slight decrease of RMB0.2 million in sales and marketing expenses was primarily due to a decrease of RMB0.2 million in payroll and welfare expenses.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: The general and administrative expenses increased from RMB9.1 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB9.6 million (US$1.3 million) for the first half of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to a increase of RMB1.1million in allowance of doubtful accounts.
  • Research and Development Expenses: The research and development expenses decreased from RMB8.1 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million) for the first half of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by a decrease in the expenses incurred on outsourcing research and development projects.
  • Impairment of intangible assets: Impairment of intangible assets increased from RMB 12.7millon for the first half of 2022 to RMB 97.3 million (US$13.4 million). The substantial increase can primarily be attributed to the cancellation of customized training course product orders developed for multiple overseas clients. During the first half of 2023, these course product orders were permanently canceled due to adjustments and transformations in the business operations of these overseas clients. Consequently, the Company foresees that these customized development course products will no longer yield consistent revenue in the foreseeable future.

Income Tax Expenses

The income tax expenses decreased from RMB2.6 million for the first half of 2022 to RMB2.2 million for the same period of 2023. The changes in income tax expenses for the first half of 2023 was primarily due to utilization of net operating losses of certain of our profit-making subsidiaries.

Net loss

As a result of the foregoing, we reported a net loss of RMB2.9 million for the first half of 2022, as compared with a net loss of RMB93.6 million for the first half of 2023.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embed proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),
except for number of shares and per share data)
 
    December 31,
2022 		    June 30,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		 
    RMB     RMB     US$  
          (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Assets                  
Current assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents     65,055,278       28,626,530       3,947,779  
Accounts receivable, net     17,173,021       26,178,493       3,610,179  
Inventories     399,439       399,439       55,085  
Due from a related party     1,051,869       956,665       131,930  
Short-term prepayments     254,493,399       120,257,158       16,584,220  
Short-term investments     4,080,000       4,102,744       565,794  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     9,518,326       22,557,289       3,110,792  
Total current assets     351,771,332       203,078,318       28,005,779  
                         
Non-current assets:                        
Right-of-use assets, net           1,665,864       229,733  
Deferred tax assets, net     9,176,875       9,432,316       1,300,776  
Property and equipment, net     153,880       432,783       59,684  
Educational contents, net     214,441,814       206,258,794       28,444,388  
Long-term prepayments     151,779,105       55,145,358       7,604,893  
Total non-current assets     375,551,674       272,935,115       37,639,474  
Total assets     727,323,006       476,013,433       65,645,253  
                         
Liabilities                        
Current liabilities:                        
Accounts payable     8,037,004       7,282,575       1,004,313  
Contract liabilities     290,028,010       127,661,754       17,605,361  
Salary and welfare payable     2,302,646       1,165,769       160,767  
Income taxes payable     1,170,795       4,041,630       557,366  
Value added tax (“VAT”) and other tax payable     4,063,389       2,198,217       303,148  
Other payables     2,658,243       3,426,251       472,501  
Lease liabilities, current           624,716       86,152  
Amount due to related parties     52,711,457       54,861,723       7,565,778  
Total current liabilities     360,971,544       201,262,635       27,755,386  
                         
Non-current liabilities:                        
Deferred tax liabilities           7,563       1,043  
Lease liabilities, non-current           1,138,723       157,037  
Total non-current liabilities           1,146,286       158,080  
Total liabilities     360,971,544       202,408,921       27,913,466  


 
JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),
except for number of shares and per share data)
 
    December 31,
2022 		    June 30,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		 
    RMB     RMB     US$  
          (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Commitments and contingencies                  
                   
Shareholders’ equity                  
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 121,110,000 and 121,110,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023)     77,747       77,747       12,111  
Additional paid-in capital     242,093,942       242,093,942       33,384,892
  
Statutory reserves     23,599,304       23,599,304       3,254,493  
Retained earnings     81,822,029       (8,869,813 )     (1,223,276 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     2,520,630       3,350,763       462,164  
Total Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s shareholders’ equity     350,113,652       260,251,943       35,890,384  
Noncontrolling interests     16,237,810       13,352,569       1,841,403  
Total shareholders’ equity     366,351,462       273,604,512       37,731,787  
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity     727,323,006       476,013,433       65,645,253  


 
JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),
except for number of shares and per share data)
 
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2022     2023     2023  
    RMB     RMB     US$  
Net revenues     260,353,542       280,606,379       38,697,389  
Cost of revenues     (220,373,446 )     (256,660,584 )     (35,395,113 )
Gross profit     39,980,096       23,945,795       3,302,276  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Sales and marketing expenses     4,134,088       3,943,550       543,840  
General and administrative expenses     9,093,274       9,581,756       1,319,808  
Research and development expenses     8,118,990       4,412,218       608,473  
Impairment of intangible assets     12,662,000       97,332,087       13,422,709  
Impairment of goodwill     7,712,011              
Total operating expenses     41,720,363       115,269,611       15,894,830  
Loss from operations     (1,740,267 )     (91,323,816 )     (12,592,554 )
                         
Other (expenses) income:                        
Investment income     589,424       60,649       8,364  
Interest expenses, net     (523,388 )     (701,899 )     (96,796 )
Other expenses     (7,997 )     (16,781 )     (2,312 )
Government grants     1,430,551       643,646       88,763  
Total other income (expenses), net     1,488,590       (14,385 )     (1,981 )
                         
Loss before income tax     (251,677 )     (91,338,201 )     (12,594,535 )
                         
Income tax expense     2,644,464       2,238,882       308,756  
Net loss     (2,896,141 )     (93,577,083 )     (12,903,291 )
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     1,938,601       (2,885,241 )     (397,893 )
Net loss attributable to the Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s shareholders     (4,834,742 )     (90,691,842 )     (12,505,398 )
                         
Net loss     (2,896,141 )     (93,577,083 )     (12,903,291 )
                         
Other comprehensive income:                        
Foreign currency translation adjustments     1,047,899       830,133       114,481  
Total comprehensive loss     (1,848,242 )     (92,746,950 )     (12,788,810 )
Net comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     1,938,601       (2,885,241 )     (397,893 )
Comprehensive loss attributable to the Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s shareholders     (3,786,843 )     (89,861,709 )     (12,390,917 )
                         
Loss per share                        
Basic and diluted     (0.04 )     (0.75 )     (0.10 )
                         
Weighted average number of shares                        
Basic and diluted     111,110,000       121,100,000       121,100,000  

Primary Logo

