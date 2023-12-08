CDU condemns Venezuela’s intentions to annex Guyana

Resolution tabled by Caribbean Democrat Union at the IDU Executive Meeting, December 7th, 2023 in Washington D.C.

The Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU) expresses deep concern over the current situation with our CARICOM neighbor Guyana. The actions being undertaken by Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela are a direct threat to the Sovereignty of Guyana and are an affront to the peace and political stability of CARICOM. Furthermore, the CDU rejects the unconstitutional referendum held by the Venezuelan Government on Sunday, December 3, 2023, approving the takeover of the Essequibo Region in Guyana.

Maduro’s threats and expressed intentions to annex nearly three quarters of Guyana must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all of CARICOM. This is a moment in history where we must now demonstrate the strength and character of CARICOM and the CDU calls on all Leaders in CARICOM to make a joint statement condemning Maduro’s actions and for an immediate de-escalation of this volatile situation.

The CDU further calls on CARICOM and the International Community to engage in discussions to determine a diplomatic solution with haste and to respect the authority of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on this longstanding dispute.