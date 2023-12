MEETING NOTICE

IDAHO STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

IDAHO NURSERY & FLORISTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Notice is hereby given that the Idaho Nursery & Florists Advisory Committee has scheduled a regular meeting.

DATE: December 15, 2023

TIME: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT

PLACE: Idaho State Department of Agriculture

2270 Old Penitentiary Road

Boise, Idaho 83712

The meeting is open to the public.

This notice is being posted in accordance with the Idaho Open Meeting Law, Idaho Code Section 74-204.

Meeting Agenda