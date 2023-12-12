Prestige Fine Art Introduces Hand Painted ReCreations of Artwork in Custom Sizes, Making Art Collecting Easier Than Ever

Custom size painting Created in perfect size for fireplace. "The Lament of Icarus" by Herbert Draper Hand- painted to size for wall unit Museum painting by Albert Bierstadt "Bahamas Harbor" Museum Quality Painting created for area "Venice Canal Scene" by Giovanni Canaletto

Prestige Fine Art continues to be innovate in its approach for art collectors to own exact replicas of museum paintings to enjoy.

Today we received our fourth painting from your fine gallery. It took my breath away. All the paintings are exceptional quality. They look wonderful in our home.” — Mr.& Mrs. H.L. Eidel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: Prestige Fine Art Introduces Hand Painted Re-Creations of Artwork in Custom Sizes, Making Art Collecting Easier Than EverPrestige Fine Art, a renowned art company, has recently announced their new service that will change the way art collectors acquire their desired pieces. The company will now offer hand painted re-creations of artwork from art books, auction catalogs, or websites in specific sizes, eliminating the need for collectors to search for years for the perfect painting. This new service will allow art enthusiasts to have a custom-made piece that captures the true essence of the original artwork.Gone are the days of tirelessly searching for the perfect painting to add to one's collection. With Prestige Fine Art's new service, art collectors can now easily obtain a custom-made piece that meets their specific size requirements. This means that the artwork will fit perfectly in their desired space, without having to compromise on the size or quality of the piece. The company's skilled artists will meticulously hand paint each re-creation, ensuring that every detail and brushstroke of the original artwork is captured.What sets Prestige Fine Art's new service apart is their commitment to preserving the true feel of the artwork. The company's artists will use the same techniques and methods as the old masters, ensuring that the re-creation is an accurate representation of the original piece. This attention to detail and dedication to authenticity is what makes Prestige Fine Art stand out in the art world. With their hand painted re-creations, collectors can now own a piece of art that not only fits their space but also captures the essence of the original artwork.Prestige Fine Art's new service is very helpful for art collectors, making the process of acquiring a desired piece easier and more convenient. With their hand painted re-creations, collectors no longer have to search for years for the perfect painting. They can now have a custom-made piece that captures the true feel of the artwork in every way. This new service is a testament to Prestige Fine Art's commitment to providing high-quality and authentic art pieces to their clients. For more information, visit their website or contact them directly.

Hand - painted masterpiece paintings by skilled artist in any size