Ministry crews ready for winter on Lower Mainland roads, bridges

CANADA, December 8 - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is taking steps to keep people and goods moving safely and efficiently when winter weather hits the Lower Mainland.

On Lower Mainland highways, the Province’s road and bridge maintenance contractors are prepped and ready. Weather conditions are closely monitored and anti-icing brine is proactively applied when freezing temperatures are forecast. The ministry has also worked with its contractors to improve how plows and tow trucks are deployed during snowy conditions.

With any winter-weather event, bridge conditions can be unpredictable and can change quickly. Conditions on bridge structures, especially over water, behave differently than a regular highway. The Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges are equipped with a cable-collar system to remove ice and snow from the cables. Advanced weather data means crews are better prepared and can activate the systems sooner to remove snow in bad weather as quickly as possible.

In certain conditions, a partial or full closure of the bridges and roads may be necessary to ensure driver safety. The ministry will update people as quickly as possible about any closure through DriveBC and its social media channels, and other methods such as signage and traffic advisories to local media.

As each weather event can be unique, the ministry and its maintenance contractors will also continue to work closely with local governments on assessing, preparing and communicating for each event as it occurs.

During snowy weather, drivers are encouraged to plan and check DriveBC, stay off the road if conditions worsen, and to ensure their vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires if they have to travel.

Drivers can also assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions, to reduce hazards for drivers and help them get to where they’re going safely.

Learn More:

For resources on how to stay safe on the road in winter, visit: https://roadsafetyatwork.ca/campaign/shift-into-winter/

To check road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/