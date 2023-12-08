Submit Release
Request for Partners - NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge, Resilience Hub Network Coordination

DOEE seeks eligible entities to 1) conduct outreach to potential resilience hub organizations; 2) assist at least three organizations to take on the role of resilience hub, one in each of Wards 6, 7 and 8; and 3) coordinate a network of resilience hub partners. The amount available for the project is $550,000.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
  • Faith-based organizations;
  • Private Enterprises.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-GBCB-837” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 8, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

On December 19, 2023, from 2 to 3 p.m., DOEE will host a virtual pre-application information session:

WebEx Meeting link>>
Meeting number: 2308 167 3188
Password: CRRC2023

Join from a video system:

Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

