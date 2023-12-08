India to Open First Consulate in Seattle Area
Seattle University’s RoundGlass India Center hosts reception for inaugural Indian Consul General Prakash Gupta.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-awaited Indian consulate is set to open in the greater Seattle area. First announced seven years ago, the current timing of the opening reflects the strength of the strategic relationship between India and the United States, particularly in the areas of technology and defense. Prakash Gupta, who was previously posted in Indonesia, New York and China, has been appointed to lead the Seattle Consulate.
Indian citizens make up the second largest foreign-born population after Mexicans in Washington state. Arriving largely as tech workers, the Indian population has doubled in the last decade. Today, some cities throughout the state, such as Bothell East, Mill Creek East and Redmond, are more than 20 percent Indian. And the greater Seattle area is home to the sixth largest Indian population in the U.S.
Consul General Gupta says the new consulate will “open doors to the Indian regulatory environment for U.S. tech businesses, provide consular support to the large Indian population in the region and partner with educational institutions such as Seattle University to promote Indian literature, arts and cross-cultural connections with Indian educational institutions.”
The welcome reception, hosted by Seattle University’s RoundGlass India Center in downtown Seattle on Dec. 7, gathered together public officials, heads of consulates from other countries and Indian community leaders. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell delivered welcome remarks.
“The Indian community is rapidly growing here in Seattle and across our state, as individuals and families from the Indian diaspora make our region their home, bringing immeasurable contributions to our communities economically, culturally, and socially," said Mayor Harrell. “As the 10th permanent foreign mission in Washington, this marks an important advancement in our region's growing bond between the Pacific Northwest and India. We welcome Consul General Prakash and his family to the Pacific Northwest and look forward to his leadership and the great work we will accomplish together moving forward."
“Seattle University is happy to welcome Consul General Prakash and his wife Neha Prakash to our community. In line with the mission of the RoundGlass India Center, we will partner with them to create bridges between Seattle and India to promote dialogue, collaboration and educational reform,” says Sital Kalantry, founder and executive director of the Center. Kalantry is a professor of law and associate dean at Seattle University School of Law, where she teaches contract law and human rights law and has published two books and nearly 40 scholarly works on India.
This Consulate’s jurisdiction will cover Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Alaska, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota, making it geographically one of the largest areas covered by any Indian Consulate in the country. One important initiative Consul General Gupta will also be focusing on is commencing a direct flight between India and Seattle.
“Seattle is a wonderful city and the Pacific Northwest region is filled with exciting and innovative businesses and communities that include a dynamic and growing Indian diaspora,” says Gupta. “I am honored to fly the Indian flag for the first time here in Seattle and also humbled to be a part of this historic expansion of India’s relationship with the United States.”
