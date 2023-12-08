Website Closers Finds A New Home For 19-Year-Old SaaS Health Marketing Company Profit Partners LLC
WebsiteClosers' expertise and guidance throughout the sale process were invaluable. We are confident that ProfitPartners will continue to empower businesses in health and fitness to thrive and succeed”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Profit Partners LLC, a renowned SaaS (Software as a Service) company specializing in digital marketing services for the health and fitness industry.
— Allan Boushie, the founders of Profit Partners
The terms of the deal will not be disclosed for confidentiality purposes. However, Mr. Bob Sisk and Mr. Allan Boushie, founders of Profit Partners, confirmed that multiple offers were received and that Profit Partners sold around the preferred asking price.
With 19 years of experience in the Health Club Marketing niche, Profit Partners has been instrumental in assisting clients with sales, generating organic traffic, and cultivating strong leads that translate into recurring revenue streams. Their impressive lifetime customer value of nearly $25,000 and average client retention of 63 months demonstrate their unparalleled expertise in the field.
The acquisition of Profit Partners signifies an exciting opportunity for expansion and growth, enabling the company to reach new heights while continuing to provide exceptional services to its clients. Eric Pittman, the broker who oversaw the sale, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "The sale of Profit Partners is a testament to the founders' vision and dedication to the health and fitness industry. We are proud to have been part of this transaction and are eager to witness the continued success of the company under its new ownership."
Bob Sisk and Allan Boushie, the founders of Profit Partners, shared their enthusiasm about the acquisition. Bob Sisk commented, "Profit Partners has been at the forefront of digital marketing for the health and fitness sector for nearly two decades. We are delighted to pass the torch to the new owners, knowing that they will carry on our legacy of excellence."
Allan Boushie added, "Website Closers' expertise and guidance throughout the sale process were invaluable. We are confident that Profit Partners will continue to empower businesses in the health and fitness industry to thrive and succeed."
Profit Partners has established itself as a leading authority in health club marketing, assisting gym owners, health clubs, and martial arts studios in generating organic traffic, attracting qualified leads, and implementing strategies to enhance customer retention. Their expertise has been recognized by consistently holding the top spot on Google search results for "health club marketing" for approximately 10 years.
Speaking about the acquisition, Mr. Sisk and Mr. Boushie added, “We appreciate all the hard work everyone put in to make this transaction happen.”
Congratulations to both parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
