Notice to Centaurus Financial Customers Who Suffered GWG L Bond Investment Losses: Contact KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes Offers GWG L Bond Recovery Options for Centaurus Financial Customers who Suffered Investment LossesNEW YORK, NY, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss attorneys KlaymanToskes continues to investigate Centaurus Financial following the filing of a $500,000 lawsuit on behalf of a GWG L Bond investor. The firm believes many investors are still suffering from the aftermath of GWG Holdings’ bankruptcy filing in April 2022, which has yet to be resolved. Customers of Centaurus Financial who have suffered investment losses due to GWG L Bonds and/or other alternative investments should contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 to discuss alternative recovery options.
In April 2022, GWG Holdings, Inc. filed for bankruptcy, suspending their monthly dividends and leaving investors without access to their principal. In August 2023, the GWG L Bonds were canceled, and investors were issued “Interests” in the Wind Down Trust. The value of the Interests and timeline for the bankruptcy’s resolution remain uncertain.
It is KlaymanToskes’ opinion that the L Bondholders will NOT likely obtain a significant recovery from the bankruptcy proceeding and what they do receive will take significant time to recover. Accordingly, it is in L bondholders best legal interest to pursue FINRA arbitration claims against brokerage firms that sold this product, such as Centaurus Financial.
KlaymanToskes recently filed a FINRA arbitration claim (no. 23-00723) against Centaurus Financial and financial advisor Gregory J. Richards (CRD# 1339012), on the behalf of an investor who is seeking to recover damages of up to $500,000 in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable alternative investments including illiquid GWG L Bonds, Cottonwood Communities, Inc., and various Moody REITs.
GWG L Bondholders who suffered losses at Centaurus Financial and/or any other brokerage firm, are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or lawrence@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss legal options. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lawrence@klaymantoskes.com