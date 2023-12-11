New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Jersey to Call Attorney Joe Belluck to Ensure The Best Compensation Results Happen For Their Loved One

There is one good choice when it comes to mesothelioma attorneys in New Jersey. If you would call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466-we are certain you will be glad you did.” — New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

TRENTON , NEW JERSEY , USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in New Jersey to make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Joe Belluck of the law firm of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Joe Belluck is not only one of the leading mesothelioma attorneys in New jersey-he most certainly is also one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys. If a person with mesothelioma and or their family wants the best compensation results it is incredibly important, they hire a very skilled and experienced mesothelioma lawyer.

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New Jersey to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere else in New Jersey. https://NewJersey.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"



