Blue Cirrus Consulting Releases New Subscription Service on 14th Anniversary

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Blue Cirrus Consulting’s 14th Anniversary, the firm launched HEY Blue! on December 6th, 2023. HEY Blue! is a low-cost subscription model that allows customers access to industry experts to answer questions, with a knowledge base encompassing 14 years of client-based questions and delivery. This content is available in real time, on your timeline, with no strings attached.

HEY Blue! gives subscribers the ability to tap into the diverse and expansive knowledge of Blue Cirrus consultants to answer questions without breaking the bank. In addition, all subscribers will have real-time access to all previously answered questions as well as in-depth resources via their personal web portal.

In keeping with their commitment to value and as an industry-wide respected thought leader, Blue Cirrus’s consultants are recognized experts in a wide variety of areas including: reimbursement, virtual nursing, project management, grant writing, advisory, interim leadership, system support & implementation, and strategic planning. Blue Cirrus Consulting has been named the “Top Telehealth Company to Know” for 7 consecutive years running. They are certified by the American Heart Association’s Telehealth Certificate Program and are recognized by the American Telemedicine Association with multiple inductees into their College of Fellows.

HEY Blue! offers customers the chance to utilize the knowledge Blue Cirrus Consulting offers in a unique and novel approach. To learn more visit: https://www.blue-cirrus.com/hey-blue.

About Blue Cirrus Consulting

Blue Cirrus is the premier management consulting firm providing skilled advisers, technicians, clinicians and project leaders to develop and deploy virtual health programs. Blue Cirrus has created strategy and business planning, staffing, technology acquisition and initiative implementation throughout the continuum of care. For more go to https://www.blue-cirrus.com.