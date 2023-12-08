Press Releases

12/08/2023

Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani's Hanukkah message to DPH employees

Dear Colleagues,

The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah—also known as the Festival of Lights—started on the evening of Dec. 7 and will end at nightfall on Friday, Dec.15. Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days and nights. It recognizes the struggle for justice in the face of overwhelming obstacles.

Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the ancient Israelites over the Syrian Greek army, and the subsequent miracle of restoring the menorah in the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. For the eight nights, families say prayers and then light candles on an eight-branched menorah. Most families also serve special holiday foods, sing songs, play games and give gifts including Hanukah gelt (chocolate coins).

As I reflect on the various holidays from so many of our different traditions, I am reminded of how much we all have in common. This includes Hanukkah, which is truly a family event and focuses on enjoying time together. Like so many other traditions, Hanukkah reinforces the message of light over darkness.

So, to the employees of the Connecticut Department of Public Health of the Jewish faith—may the lights of the menorah brighten your home. Thank you for your dedication to the public health needs of the residents of Connecticut.

Sincerely,

Commissioner Juthani