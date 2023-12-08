Single, “Been A Star,” Feat. Nue Brasco by Keywane Baltimore is Dropping on December 10th
Keywane Baltimore is honoring his late friend with his latest single from the project M.O.T.H.2.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keywane Baltimore, the dynamic and independent American hip-hop artist from New Orleans, Louisiana, is set to captivate the global music scene once again with the imminent release of his highly anticipated new single, “Been A Star,” Feat. Nue Brasco from project M.O.T.H.2 on December 10th, 2023. Known for his unparalleled rhyming dexterity, compelling storytelling, and the ability to infuse nostalgia into contemporary hip-hop, Keywane Baltimore has become a rising star in the industry.
Sharing his inspiration behind the project M.O.T.H.2, Keywane shared,” I just lost a friend of mine recently we’ve done various tracks together his death inspired me to keep something we both dreamed of going so my next leading single “Been A Star” Feat. Nue Brasco hits a little differently. It is going to be released on December 10th."
Listeners can pre-save the song at https://on.soundcloud.com/Kn3Qk3AMwZm8u4pv6
"M.O.T.H2," an acronym yet to be decoded, promises to be a project that showcases Baltimore's artistic evolution. Building on the success of his previous releases, such as 'Miss Stacie Freestyle' and 'I'm Standing On Everything,' this upcoming project is anticipated to reflect his growth as an artist.
Known for his distinctive blend of electrifying rhyming, exuberant rhythmic structures, and thematic understandings, Keywane Baltimore brings a fresh new wave into the hip-hop scene. "M.O.T.H.2" is expected to be a multifaceted exploration of emotions, experiences, and social commentary, showcasing the artist's ability to convey genuine thoughts through expression.
To enhance the impact of "M.O.T.H.2," Keywane Baltimore plans to release a music video accompanying the project. This visual representation is set to amplify the storytelling and artistic vision behind the music. In line with his commitment to offering diverse experiences, Baltimore will release two versions of the project—one tailored for SoundCloud and another for iTunes/Spotify, ensuring a broad reach for his audience.
About Keywane Baltimore.
At 26, Keywane Baltimore has already carved a distinctive path in hip-hop. Starting his musical journey at age 5, Baltimore released his first project at 15, making an indelible mark in his hometown of Slidell, Louisiana. His dedication to the craft led him to New Orleans, where he continued to hone his skills and create a unique soundscape that resonates with a global audience.
Keywane Baltimore has garnered immense popularity independently, with back-to-back hits on SoundCloud receiving over 500k plays on almost every track. His unique approach to hip-hop has left a lasting impression on the global community, drawing inspiration from the genre's golden age while infusing it with a contemporary touch.
Fans and music enthusiasts can follow Keywane Baltimore on all popular platforms and social media at https://linktr.ee/KeywaneBaltimore
