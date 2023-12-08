Handmade Legacy: Drippy Pots Marks Milestone in Business Transition With The Help Of Website Closers
WebsiteClosers the world’s largest Internet-focused Business Brokerage, helped mediate this strategic acquisition of 6-year-old e-commerce company Drippy Pots.
WebsiteClosers.com, the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, helped mediate this strategic acquisition of 6-year-old e-commerce company Drippy Pots. The terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes. However, the seller confirmed that finding a buyer for this niche handmade ceramics company has been a lot easier with the help of Website Closer and the listing was sold around the asking price.
— Paul Vartanian, WebsiteClosers business broker
Drippy Pots, a beloved pottery brand that emerged from a passion project almost 6 years ago, has taken a significant step forward with the successful sale of the business. What began as a hobby transformed into a unique eCommerce ceramics and pottery brand with a dedicated social media following. All products from Drippy Pots are meticulously handmade in their Philadelphia facility, adding a personal touch to every creation.
Founded by Brian Giniewski, Drippy Pots quickly became synonymous with unique, limited, and highly sought-after handmade designs. The company's success in the world of ceramics and pottery was driven by its vibrant social media presence and a commitment to creating products that tell a unique story. Every item from Drippy Pots reflects the daily inspiration drawn from the vibrant local community of makers and creators in Philadelphia.
Brian Giniewski, the visionary seller and founder of Drippy Pots, shared his thoughts on this pivotal moment. He stated, "Drippy Pots has been a labor of love, and seeing it evolve into a recognized brand has been incredibly rewarding. Choosing to sell was a decision made with careful consideration, and I'm confident that the new owner will carry the legacy forward. The support from Paul Vartanian and the team at Website Closers was instrumental in making this transition smooth and successful."
Website Closers, the leading business brokerage firm that facilitated the sale, demonstrated the power of its expansive network in finding the right buyer for Drippy Pots. Paul Vartanian, the broker who closed the deal, emphasized the uniqueness of this acquisition. He commented, "Drippy Pots has created more than ceramics; it has crafted a community and a brand that resonates with enthusiasts worldwide. The competitive sales process, with numerous offers from our extensive network, showcases the enduring appeal of Drippy Pots in the eCommerce space."
The buyer, whose identity remains confidential, expressed eagerness to take the helm of Drippy Pots, According to the buyer, “This acquisition represents an opportunity to contribute to the legacy of Drippy Pots and continue its journey of creative excellence.”
Drippy Pots has carved a niche in the market, offering handmade mugs, ceramics, potteries, cylinders, and other bespoke products. The glazes used in these creations are crafted in-house in the Philly studio, adding an extra layer of authenticity to each piece.
This acquisition not only marks a strategic business move but also signifies the entrustment of a unique legacy in the world of ceramics and pottery.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
