Community Leaders Participate in ‘Shop Small Wisconsin’

Christmas is just a few weeks away, and shoppers are running around to fill out their list.

But state economic leaders want you to think about skipping the digital store – and instead support local businesses.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) celebrated Shop Small Wisconsin season with several small businesses in downtown Wausau Wednesday.

“To celebrate the amazing entrepreneurs all over Wausau and Central Wisconsin who are making this holiday season shopping season such a awesome time and place”, said Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Deputy Secretary, Sam Rikkers.

[Adapted from: Community Leaders Participate in ‘Shop Small Wisconsin’ Dec. 6, 2023, WAOW]

