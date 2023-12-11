"Billion Dollar Mind, "A Collaborative Guide by Rick Macci and Dr. Niva Launched on Amazon
"Billion Dollar Mind" is a transformative guide that unlocks mental resilience for personal growth.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nivedita Uberoi Jerath (Dr. Niva), a distinguished neuromuscular neurologist from Harvard, and world-renowned tennis coach Rick Macci have co-authored a transformative self-help guide, "Billion Dollar Mind: A Practical Guide to the Game of Life." This collaborative effort combines Dr. Niva's neurological expertise with Macci's renowned coaching techniques, offering readers a practical roadmap to fortify their minds and overcome mental obstacles.
The book explores the intrinsic link between the mind and personal success, connecting fundamental neurology principles with the teachings that have shaped the careers of tennis stars like Venus and Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati, and Maria Sharapova under Rick Macci's guidance.
Rick Macci, celebrated for his transformative impact on tennis players, emphasizes the critical role of mindset in enhancing physical game readiness. His ability to reshape the mindsets of his students has made him a sought-after coach in the world of tennis.
"Billion Dollar Mind" is a comprehensive guide featuring 18 thought-provoking chapters, challenging beliefs, and perceptions of success. The book caters to a diverse audience, including athletes, sports professionals, students, career-driven individuals, coaches, mentors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, providing neuroscience-backed techniques and proven strategies to reshape their mindset.
Dr. Niva's journey from a junior tennis champion, mentored by Rick Macci, to a Harvard-educated neuromuscular neurologist inspires the book. Having overcome personal challenges, she combines medical expertise with a passion for tennis to guide individuals worldwide toward unlocking their full potential.
The book aims to help readers:
- Develop a profound understanding of the brain, senses, and the significance of thoughts.
- Break free from thinking loops and negative thought patterns.
- Harness the power of positive affirmations for a resilient mindset.
- Cultivate self-love, practice gratitude, and build self-confidence.
- Instill self-discipline, enhance focus, and nurture inner strength.
"Billion Dollar Mind" has garnered acclaim from its readers. Christine L. Williams says on Amazon: “I bought this for my entrepreneurial journey, but it could apply to almost everyone. There are a lot of books on mindset but this one was a fun read, with expert guidance with research to back it up, as well as actionable advice. High recommend.”
Another reader, Marc McLean, said "What attracted me to this book was the fact that it's written by two leading experts...from two completely different fields."
The book positions itself as a potent tool to help individuals strengthen their mental fortitude, empowering them to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.
To explore more about "Billion Dollar Mind" and its transformative insights, visit Billion Dollar Mind on Facebook or Instagram (@billiondollarmind100). Billion Dollar Mind is now available for sale on Barnes and Noble and Amazon.com.
There is also a Kid’s version available. Billion Dollar Mind: Practical Guide for Mental Strength in the Game of Life, A Handbook for Kids is available at https://a.co/d/fFqliEA.
About Rick Macci:
Rick Macci is an exceptional tennis coach who has made an indelible impact on tennis. Throughout his remarkable career spanning over 40 years, Rick has transformed the lives of numerous tennis players, including legends like Venus and Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati, and Maria Sharapova. His coaching expertise has led his players to achieve top world rankings, Olympic gold medals, and an astounding 52 grand slam singles titles. Rick's unwavering commitment to excellence is evident in his dedication and early morning routine. Through his book "Macci Magic" and podcast "Game Set Life" with David Meltzer, he shares his valuable insights, inspiring and motivating players worldwide. With his relatable storytelling and infectious positivity, Rick Macci continues to shape the sport he loves and profoundly impact the lives he touches.
Learn more about Rick Macci at https://rickmacci.com
About Dr. Nivedita Uberoi Jerath:
Hailing from Augusta, Georgia, Dr. Nivedita Uberoi Jerath is a highly accomplished neurologist and author dedicated to improving the lives of her patients and readers alike. With an exceptional educational background, including training at Harvard University and Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Dr. Niva has earned recognition for her work in neuromuscular medicine and her ability to solve complex cases. Passionate about helping individuals overcome mental paralysis, she combines her medical expertise with the lessons she learned as a junior tennis champion under the guidance of renowned coach Rick Macci.
Learn more about Nivedita Uberoi Jerath at https://drniva.com
