We Find Your Plus One The Sweetest Community Service for Talented Professionals
Recruiting for Good staff members are volunteering time to speak with talented professionals who are sincerely seeking to find a fulfilling relationship with a Plus One in LA.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Invite Only Foodie Party for Good '40PlusKickass' in Spring of 2024 to introduce like-valued professionals in a sweet venue on the Westside.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "We love serving sweet talented professionals; using our talent for good and helping them find their plus one...is the sweetest reward!"
How to Qualify for Sweet Service and Party for Good?
1. Be '40PlusKickass;' serving talented professionals who are 35-55 years old (that do not live with mom).
2. Sweet talented professionals participate in the community and volunteer to make a difference in LA.
3. Sweet talented professionals love their career, profession, or company (executives or entrepreneurs).
4. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to schedule a time to speak on the phone; with member of team.
5. For friends who love to help friends find a plus one; email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to schedule a time to speak on the phone.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Love to make a positive impact? Refer your sweet talented friends who love to find their plus one; a sweet deed indeed!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
We Find Your Plus One is The Sweetest Community Service for Talented Professionals in LA; created and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. We serve sweet talented professionals who Love to Do Good, Love Their Career/Job/Company (entrepreneurs), and Love to Share Good Food Too!
Our staffing agency is sponsoring The Sweetest Invite Only Foodie Party for talented professionals who are sincerely seeking to find a fulfilling relationship with a Plus One in LA in Spring 2024; 40PlusKickass. For the last 15 years, Recruiting for Good has sponsored the sweetest foodie parties to learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!
Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for sweet talented professionals to Do More GOOD by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program; ‘you help us fund The Sweetest Gigs (work program for kids).’ Participate in our referral program to support kids and earn ‘12 Months of Cooking School for Two to share with your BFF, Mom, or Plus One.’ Love to Make a Lasting Impact; you can gift ‘12 Months of Cooking School for Two’ for an Anniversary, Birthday, Wedding, and Mother's Day Too to learn more visit www.iLovetoCookforYou.com
We Teach Exceptionally Talented Kids Sweet Skills, Success Habits, and Positive Values On The Sweetest Gigs.
Kids Learn to Earn (Sweet Gift Cards), Fulfillment, Self-Appreciation, Make Mom Proud, & Party for Good!
