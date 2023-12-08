Neurodiversity at the Forefront: Maxwell Huffman Rises to Director of Operations at Aspiritech
Maxwell Huffman's rise to Director at Aspiritech underscores universal lessons to create inclusive workplaces and build organizational success.
My goal is to create a cohesive environment where all of our program lines can grow, and our employees can develop their expertise. I’m excited to lead our operations in this new role.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiritech Promotes Maxwell Huffman to Director of Operations
Aspiritech, a pioneering leader in neurodiverse employment and QA testing, has promoted Maxwell Huffman to Director of Operations. Huffman previously served as Program Manager, overseeing Aspiritech’s multi-million dollar Audio Program.
In his new role, Huffman will oversee operations across all of Aspiritech’s tech service lines, including software quality assurance, accessibility, and data services. He will focus on creating an integrated and efficient operational structure to facilitate the company’s continued growth and success.
“Maxwell has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities and a deep commitment to our mission of providing meaningful employment opportunities for autistic individuals,” said Aspiritech CEO Tara May. “His diverse experiences within Aspiritech have equipped him with profound knowledge of our internal operations. We are thrilled to have him on board in this pivotal new role.”
Huffman’s promotion reflects Aspiritech’s proven model of recognizing and nurturing talent from within. Over 90% of Aspiritech’s 120 employees are autistic, and the company is dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture where neurodiverse individuals can thrive.
“Every opportunity that Aspiritech has given me has been a valuable learning experience,” said Huffman. “My goal is to create a cohesive environment where all of our program lines can grow, and our employees can develop their expertise. I’m excited to lead our operations in this new role.”
Huffman, who is autistic, is a sought-after speaker and advocate for disability inclusion. His recent graduation from the Johnson & Johnson Leadership Development Program further demonstrates his dedication to continuous learning and growth.
“Maxwell’s multifaceted background makes him the ideal candidate to lead Aspiritech’s operations,” said May. “We have full confidence in his capabilities and look forward to the innovative contributions he will bring to the company.”
Huffman’s promotion aligns with Aspiritech’s core value of recognizing and nurturing talent from within. His journey reflects the company’s commitment to providing pathways for employees to broaden their skills and ascend to leadership roles.
About Aspiritech
Aspiritech provides meaningful employment opportunities for autistic individuals in Quality Assurance (QA) testing Aspiritech helps clients achieve product excellence through end-to-end user testing, accessibility reviews, user experience optimization, and more. The company was founded in 2008 with the mission to build an inclusive workplace that empowers neurodiverse employees. Headquartered in Evanston, IL, Aspiritech has over 120 employees, over 90% of whom are on the autism spectrum.
