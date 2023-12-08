mprofi AG Introduces AI-Powered Digital Process for Efficient B2B Sales Quotes Generation
The company’s new AI-powered service intends to turn B2B calculations into a swift and efficient process leveraging chatGPT and other features
Our new service stands as a testament to mprofi AG's commitment to facilitating the digital transformation journey for businesses.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leveraging its 25 years of expertise in technology, Swiss-based mprofi AG (https://www.mprofi.ch/) is announcing the launch of an AI-powered service designed to transform the way complex project quotes are created. This innovative solution aims to streamline and expedite the custom B2B sales quote generation process for B2B clients dealing with intricate calculations and project planning.
— Andre Beherzig
Key Features of the New Service:
1. Innovation in Quote Generation:
The introduction of an AI-driven process marks a paradigm shift in traditional methods of quote creation. By employing advanced algorithms, mprofi AG ensures an efficient approach to producing complex project quotes.
2. Time and Resource Efficiency:
The new service significantly reduces the time required for custom quotes generation, slashing the typical 1-3 working days down to a fraction of the time. Clients can expect efficiency gains ranging from 60-80%, empowering them to allocate resources more strategically.
3. Target Audience and Market Impact:
Tailored for B2B clients, especially those dealing with complex B2B calculations and project planning, this service addresses the unique challenges faced by industry leaders in Europe and the US.
4. User Experience and Accessibility:
The user-friendly interface of the AI-powered system, which also leverages ChatGPT, ensures ease of use, and seamless integration with existing systems or workflows, enhancing the overall experience for clients.
“Our new service stands as a testament to mprofi AG's commitment to facilitating the digital transformation journey for businesses,” stated André Beherzig, the company’s founder and CEO. mprofi AG has a proven track record of aiding B2B industry leaders in Europe and the US in solving their digital transformation challenges. The introduction of this AI-powered service intends to keep the company at the forefront of digital innovation by helping its customers to successfully navigate this world with solid efficiency gains and almost no effort, as the company outlines at https://www.mprofi.ch/.
B2B calculations are intricate due to factors like customized offerings, volume discounts, negotiation nuances, multi-currency dealings, supply chain intricacies, credit terms, system integrations, and regulatory compliance. The unique nature of business-to-business transactions demands precise calculations, necessitating advanced tools, including AI, for efficient navigation and optimization in the dynamic B2B landscape. “It is in this context that we believe that mprofi AG can play a major role in helping our B2B clients to improve their operations in multiple ways,” Mr. Beherzig added. The company envisions combining all its services using AI, providing clients with comprehensive and seamlessly integrated solutions for their digital transformation needs.
About mprofi AG & Founder André Beherzig
The inception of Mprofi AG traces back to its Founder & CEO, André Beherzig, whose fervor for technology ignited his digital journey at the age of 16. Raised in a family of entrepreneurs, André's early immersion in executing digital projects laid the groundwork for the company's unwavering dedication to pioneering solutions. In 2008, at the age of 18, André collaborated with his parents' enterprise, spearheading the establishment of Mprofi Aktiengesellschaft.
At the core of Mprofi AG’s ethos lies André's guiding philosophy, which involves consolidating individual problems, systems, software, and data into a holistic view. From this vantage point, the company devises optimal strategies to navigate the intricacies of contemporary digital demands. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, mprofi AG functions as a focal point for innovation in the heart of Europe, boasting a diverse team of digital experts from across the continent.
Andre Beherzig
mprofi AG
+41 41 710 70 88
ab@mprofi.com