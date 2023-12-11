The American Security Project Announces the Return of Stuart Piltch to its Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, December 11, 2023, the American Security Project (ASP) announced the return of Stuart Piltch to its Board of Directors. Piltch, who had taken a brief hiatus, is welcomed back for his extensive knowledge in critical areas including artificial intelligence, national security, and the impact of obesity on the military. As the current Managing Director of Risk Strategies Consulting in Philadelphia, his expertise is highly valued.
Upon Piltch’s return to the board, ASP President Lieutenant General Norm Seip, USAF (Ret.), stated:
"It is with great pleasure we welcome back Stuart. He has supported our programs for years with his knowledge and funding and will be a valuable asset for ASP now and in the future."
Brigadier General Stephen Cheney, USMC (Ret.), President Emeritus of ASP, welcomed Piltch’s return, stating:
“I’ve known and worked with Stuart for decades, and his breadth of knowledge and steadfast devotion to the security of our country will enhance our ability to make our nation more secure through projects at ASP. We are delighted to have him back."
Stuart Piltch's multifaceted career has spanned across intelligence, healthcare, and technology sectors. Graduating with high honors from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in 1982, he then ventured into national security, working closely with leading intelligence figures, and made significant strides in the healthcare and insurance industry, impacting companies like MetLife and HealthNow. In 1999, he founded Cambridge Advisory Group (CAG), a firm specializing in data analytics for Fortune 200 companies and federal regulatory bodies. This firm was later acquired by Risk Strategies in December 2021, where Piltch now serves as Managing Director, leading Risk Strategies Consulting (RSC).
Additionally, in 2014, he co-founded Certilytics, an innovative Machine-Based Learning (MBL) platform that transformed healthcare and insurance analytics. His work effectively integrated concepts from national security, such as game theory and chaos theory, into the healthcare domain, demonstrating his skill in interlinking diverse fields.
Piltch is not only a business leader but also a committed philanthropist focused on access to healthcare and education for at-risk and of-need populations. With his siblings, he co-founded the Mildred's Dream Foundation, which focuses on enhancing communities through education and support programs. His journey has combined intellectual rigor, innovation, and dedication to impactful contributions, particularly in technology and artificial intelligence, showcasing his commitment to driving transformative change.
