Notice to HJ Sims Bonds Investors: KT Files Claim Seeking $100k Recovery for Investment Losses
Did you Suffer Investment Losses due to Investing in HJ Sims Bonds? Contact KlaymanToskes For Recovery OptionsNEW YORK, NY, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss attorneys KlaymanToskes continues its investigation of Herbert J. Sims & Co. Inc. (“HJ Sims”) following the filing of another HJ Sims bonds claim seeking $100,000 in damages. KlaymanToskes encourages investors that suffered losses as a result of investing with Herbert J. Sims & Co. Inc. (“HJ Sims”) to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes reports the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (no. 23-03281) against HJ Sims on the behalf of a retired investor who is seeking to recover $100,000 in investment losses, in connection with being recommended to invest in HJ Sims’ proprietary, unregistered Reg D Offerings.
According to the claim, contrary to the customer’s investment objectives and best interest, HJ Sims solicited the customer to invest in its proprietary Reg D Private Placements that the firm marketed and sold to its customers, including following:
- Tuscan Isle Holdings
- Tuscan Isle Championsgate
- Madison FDG
- Vantage PT FDG
Over the last decade, HJ Sims and its financial advisors have sold 93 Reg D offerings which totaled over $2 billion in private placement bonds to its customers, many of which are now delinquent and have missed interest payments. It is alleged that HJ Sims was negligent in structuring its Reg D offerings, which were misrepresented to customers, while the company and its senior executives sought to enrich themselves through fees.
If you suffered investment losses with Herbert J. Sims & Co. Inc., contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or lawence@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss your recovery options.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lawrence@klaymantoskes.com