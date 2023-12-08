Weekend Walk: "What's Bugging Me"

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday. What's Bugging Me and guest Luke Ball

Podcast Explores 'Ivy League Intifada' at Harvard

This week marks the 56th episode of the podcast, which focuses on intersection of business, investing, politics & policy, and culture.” — Dennis Kneale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Episode of "What's Bugging Me" Podcast Explores the "Ivy League Intifada"

Just in time for the weekend, the popular podcast "What's Bugging Me" has released a new episode titled "Ivy League Intifada." Hosted by journalist and media strategist Dennis Kneale, the episode delves into the growing trend of anti-Israel protests on college campuses, particularly within the prestigious Ivy League universities.

In this thought-provoking segment, Kneale discusses the recent actions of the presidents of Harvard, M.I.T., and University of Pennsylvania, who have all taken a stand against the rise of anti-Israel sentiment on their campuses.

Listeners can tune in to "What's Bugging Me" on popular podcast platforms such as Ricochet and Apple Podcasts to hear Kneale's analysis and thought-provoking discussions on this timely and relevant topic. The podcast aims to provide a platform for open and honest conversations about current events and issues that are often overlooked or underrepresented in mainstream media.

This episode sheds light on the "Ivy League Intifada" and its implications for the future of higher education. Subscribe to the podcast and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #WhatsBuggingMe. Stay informed and stay engaged, or as Kneale puts it: "Stand Up. Fight Back. Be Heard."

