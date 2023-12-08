Habitat EJC Assembles National Team for Permanently Affordable Community
Aerial View of Mason St in Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, over 17 acres for a new permanently affordable housing community, Habitat EJC
We're developing partnerships with local businesses and organizations to bring a beautiful, vibrant neighborhood, providing affordable housing opportunities for our local workforce and community.”PORT TOWNSEND, WA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Habitat for Humanity of East Jefferson County (Habitat EJC) has selected two acclaimed firms for project management and architectural design to help lead the effort in designing and planning a permanently affordable, mixed single and multi-family community in Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA.
— Jamie Maciejewski, Executive Director of Habitat's East Jefferson County
Habitat will draw upon the vast experience of both Cap Ex Advisory Group of Baltimore, MD and Seattle, WA architectural firm, Schemata Workshop, to help in the development of an implementable and financially feasible master plan for this envisioned neighborhood.
Schemata Workshop leads the design and planning of the community; Cap Ex Advisory develops the financial and supporting work. Both firms are working closely with, and at the direction of, Habitat to bring this vision to reality.
Jamie Maciejewski, Executive Director of Habitat's East Jefferson County affiliate, noted, "We're developing partnerships with local businesses and organizations now so we can realize the dream of a beautiful, vibrant neighborhood, providing affordable housing opportunities for our local workforce and community." She added, "Cap Ex and Schemata Workshop will play key roles in helping us deliver on that dream."
Working with donors and the Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF), Habitat EJC purchased the 17.12-acre parcel in Port Hadlock-Irondale, Jefferson County, in 2022, and will oversee the development of the project's master plan over the next year.
Tim Pula, Cap Ex project lead, said, "We are excited by the opportunity to collaborate with Habitat and the community to create a vision for a sustainable, ecologically responsible neighborhood that helps address the significant need for affordable housing."
The 17-acre community is intended to include 140-170 homes that are affordable to a wide range of families and individuals who live and work in Jefferson County. The Request for Proposal (RFP) for professional services to support the creation of the master plan stated, "The results of this project will serve as a lasting means of providing dignified housing to those who live there."
Bob Collins, Habitat's Director of Construction, Land and Strategy, echoed those sentiments saying, "We believe our selection process was fair but rigorous. We were looking for experience, yes, but also an informed and shared commitment to the Habitat for Humanity vision of creating community."
With the selection of Cap Ex and Schemata Workshop, the project was officially launched over the summer. The development of the master plan in the coming months will be significantly influenced through a proactive schedule of community outreach.
Architect Grace Kim of Schemata Workshop noted that their company is no stranger to this kind of undertaking, "Our firm specializes in translating community vision into implementable plans. Our design process includes authentic community engagement, finding stakeholder alignment, and advancing a project that responds to the needs of the community. We are excited to work in collaboration with Habitat to design a neighborhood that is not only affordable but is walkable, with generous open spaces that foster neighborly interactions while respecting the existing ecology of the site."
Next steps in community outreach will involve public forums where the community is both updated on the planning process and invited to provide feedback as the master plan evolves. These public sessions are open to anyone and are scheduled for December and January.
Habitat anticipates the Mason Street master plan to be completed by next summer. Permits, streets, and utilities are expected in late 2025 or early 2026, coinciding with the availability of the new Port Hadlock sewer.
To remain apprised of the Mason Street Development planning process visit us at: habitatejc.org
About Habitat for Humanity of East Jefferson County
Founded in 1998, Habitat EJC is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, and serves the East Jefferson County, WA community. Habitat EJC built its first home in 1999 and has since completed nearly 100 home builds, renovations, and repairs. The organization strives to significantly increase the number of families it serves year over year and keep housing affordable for generations to come. To learn more about opportunities to support HFHEJC's expanding efforts in affordable housing, visit habitatejc.org.
About Habitat for Humanity
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in southern Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the US. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org
Habitat is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
