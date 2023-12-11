Nibav Lifts Global Empire Expansion: Fourth Facility Opens in Chennai
The grand opening of the 4th manufacturing facility, Nibav Lifts takes pride in declaring an exclusive discount of 1 Lakh INR on any Nibav Home Lift model.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nibav Home Lifts, a distinguished leader in enhancing the empire of luxury living, is delighted to unveil their inauguration of its fourth state of the art manufacturing facility in Akkarai, Chennai, India. This monumental achievement propels the company closer to its noble mission of rendering luxury within the grasp of every household. Merely a month ago, Nibav took pride in launching their third international assembly unit in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, USA, further cementing its unwavering commitment to delivering world-class home lifts on a global scale.
In celebration of the grand opening of the fourth manufacturing facility, Nibav Home Lifts takes pride in declaring a substantial 28% reduction in prices across its entire product spectrum. This strategic move makes the lap of luxury more accessible than ever before. As a part of this jubilant occasion, the inaugural 120 Clients will be bestowed with an extra discount of 1 Lakh INR on any Nibav Home Lift model. This exclusive offering empowers all 40 showrooms in India to extend this extraordinary benefit to three specially chosen Clients each, thus creating a cascading effect of heightened accessibility to luxury.
In alignment with our steadfast dedication to innovation and excellence, Nibav Home Lifts will gracefully phase out the Series 2, redirecting its manufacturing prowess towards the models Series 3, Series 3 Max, Series 3 Pro, and Series 3 Pro Max.
Furthermore, Nibav Home Lifts extends a range of flexible payment options, including an EMI facility, providing customers with the opportunity to procure a luxury home lift for as low as Rs 29,999, requiring only a modest down payment of Rs 1,00,000. This ensures that the allure of a Nibav home lifts is within reach for a broader spectrum of clients.
Three compelling reasons set Nibav Home Lifts apart and drive customers to choose our products:
1. Engineered with elegance and Brilliance:
Nibav Home Lifts promises more than just vertical transport; it's a statement of refined living. With a seamless blend of unbreakable glass and concealed mechanics, Nibav elevators redefine the aesthetic of your home. Inside, revel in luxury; outside, experience a design devoid of visible screws, presenting a visual symphony that elevates your living space to new heights.
2. Cutting-Edge Technology and Lifetime Pledge
Choosing Nibav isn't just a choice; it's a leap into the future of home mobility. Featuring patented fused locking technology, Nibav ensures not only smooth rides but also longevity and power efficiency. The bold move of offering a lifetime warranty on critical components like seals and motors positions Nibav as a beacon of innovation and reliability. Opting for Nibav means embracing a home lift that symbolizes not just contemporary functionality but the promise of a futuristic living experience.
3. Safe, Stylish and Kids friendly mechanism
Nibav Home Lifts transcends mere convenience; it prioritizes the safety and accessibility of every family member. Crafted to be child and senior-friendly, Nibav elevators ensure a seamless experience for everyone. As the sole global provider allowing unrestricted elevator use for children, Nibav becomes more than a choice; it becomes a family-friendly embrace, ensuring safety and accessibility are seamlessly woven into the fabric of your home. Opt for Nibav and elevate your home experience with safety, style, and inclusivity.
About Nibav Home Lifts:
Nibav Home Lifts is a global leader in luxury home elevators, dedicated to making opulence accessible to every home. With a commitment to engineering excellence, innovative technologies, and unmatched elegance, Nibav Home Lifts redefines home living experiences by providing elevators that are safe, efficient, and accessible to all family members.
Archana Nibav
Nibav Lifts Private Limited
+91 78248 12121
info@nibavlifts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube