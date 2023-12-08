Submit Release
New Book, ‘MEN ARE USELESS,’ Delivers An Unapologetically Honest Exploration of Male-Female Relationships

Men Are Useless Book Cover

Men Are Useless, A slightly embellished account of women's relationships with men

‘MEN ARE USELESS,’ A slightly embellished account of women's relationships with men, comically explores the ups and downs of male-female relationships

Each story is as unique as the woman who shares it. Collectively, these essays serve as relatable anecdotes and cautionary tales for future generations of women.”
— Ellie Russo
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEN ARE USELESS dives deep into the complexities of male-female relationships, through a series of personal anecdotes and reflections. The author, drawing from her own experiences and those of numerous women she interviewed, presents a candid narrative that oscillates between humorous observations and poignant truths about men's behaviour in various aspects of life.

MEN ARE USELESS is more than a male versus female critique – it’s a journey into understanding the male psyche. The narrative is not only about pointing out flaws, but it’s also a call for women to embrace their strengths and resilience. Balancing wit with wisdom, MEN ARE USELESS is more than a lamentation; it's a celebration of womanhood and a guide to navigating the complexities of relationships with the opposite sex. It's a book for every woman who has loved, laughed, and learned from the men in her life, and for every man curious enough to understand what women truly think about them.

Russo says, ”Each story is as unique as the woman who shares it. Collectively, these essays serve as relatable anecdotes and cautionary tales for future generations of women.”

About the Author

Ellie C Russo was born and raised, in Barrie, ON and currently lives in Oakville, with her youngest daughter, and partner. Russo is a professional copywriter and filmmaker. This is her debut novel.

Kellie Meilleur
Bronfman Group Inc
+1 416-399-0014
meilleurkellie@gmail.com
