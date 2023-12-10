Exclusive Interview Reveals the Success Behind AUK Platform, Serving a Million Arabs Digitally in the UK
EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years ago, Adnan Hmidan, a Palestinian British journalist, launched the AlArab in UK platform. This digital resource is designed for Arabs living in or planning to visit the UK, offering a wealth of information and services under one virtual umbrella. The platform quickly gained popularity among the UK's diverse Arab community, which includes people of Iraqi, Yemeni, Somali, and Syrian descent, among others.
Adnan Hmidan, who hails from a Palestinian village “Majdal As-Sadiq” and grew up in Jordan, brought his extensive media experience from Jordan to the UK media scene in early 2010. After a decade of immersion in the UK's Arab community, he realized the need for a dedicated platform. This platform not only complements existing services aimed for UK’s Arabs but also expands its reach across the UK, engaging in news coverage, event organization, and community-driven fundraising. Notably, the platform has been instrumental in providing relief for those impacted by the earthquake in Syria and the recent war on Gaza.
Hmidan articulates a clear vision for the platform: serving as a voice for the Arabs in the UK. It comes equipped with a smaller English-language counterpart, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity. The platform is meticulously designed to cater to the myriad needs, aspirations, and challenges – educational, social, and cultural – faced by Arab residents and prospective migrants. It stands as a testament to the platform's ethos: "By the Arabs in the UK, for the Arabs in the UK."
Emphasizing inclusivity, Hmidan asserts that the platform welcomes contributions from every Arab citizen in the UK, fostering a collaborative and non-controversial environment for sharing news and articles.
In Hmidan's words, "We strive to unite, not divide; to collaborate, not isolate; to integrate seamlessly into British society while fiercely preserving our rich Arab heritage and identity."
The platform's goal is to be at the forefront of serving the Arab community in the UK. By offering a comprehensive and interconnected digital space that aligns with the evolving landscape of media, the platform aims to lead and support the Arab community effectively. Since its inception in early 2022, it has undertaken significant initiatives, including recognizing and honoring eminent figures within the Arab community, such as Egyptian footballer Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal, Palestinian academic Dr. Rehab Al-Jamal, Emirati social influencer Abdul Rahman Al Jabri, and philanthropist Othman Moqbel.
The AlArab in UK platform has been proactive in organizing various seminars and events, focusing on topics relevant to the Arab community, from Arabic language preservation to legal frameworks for Palestinian solidarity in Britain.
Adnan Hmidan reaffirms the platform's dedication to nurturing the integration of the Arab community into the broader fabric of British society, all the while ensuring the continuity and celebration of their unique cultural identity, and extending its commitment to supporting refugees and immigrants.
Adnan Hmidan
Arab in UK
adnan@alarabinuk.com