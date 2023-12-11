Expert Channel TV brings together 36 international speakers at the #ConsciousWealthSummit
The event is set to become a powerful reservoir of knowledge with over 40 dynamic Talks and Masterclasses.
Prepare for a groundbreaking experience, Expert Channel TV is setting the gold standard for online events with this summit experience.”MADRID, SPAIN, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Channel TV is setting the gold standard for online events, and the #ConsciousWealthSummit is the first of a series of transformational summits that are aimed at bringing a community together around current topics, providing a synergistic think tank , a connection building and conversation hub where attendees are able to learn from and interact with thought leaders of today in an atmosphere of inspiration, empowerment and upliftment. This virtual event is hosted by Dr.Melanie Falvey and available on demand after the live broadcast.
— Dr. Melanie Falvey
"I want attendees and speakers to feel they are witnessing the birth of a new way of accessing information, Expert Channel TV specialises in heart-centered and conscious communication style, making each speaker and attendee feel they are a crucial aspect of this event, we want them to feel seen, heard and valued. We focus on connecting people to opportunities, providing an encouraging, supportive and educational environment for all to thrive".
In its pursue for excellence, Expert Channel TV has brought together 36 international speakers, including innovative visionary leaders such as Forbes' King of Community, Brian Schulman, Livestreaming maestro Ross Brand, and Metaphysics thought leader Dr. Anita Caprice, Business leader and CEO, Steve Kopshaw, Money mindset expert, Gull Khan and Executive coach and globetrotter Julia Gold.
Along with visionary keynote speakers, this summit showcases a phenomenal group of catalyst speakers, who have been working closely with Dr. Melanie Falvey and team to create five minute wisdom nuggets which are actionable and highly inspirational.
The event will dive into the topic of Conscious Wealth, from a 360º approach, from cutting-edge business strategies to the energetics of wealth and the mindset required to build conscious wealth.
Immersive Learning Experience:
The platform has been envisioned as a powerful reservoir of inspiration and knowledge with over 40 dynamic Talks and Masterclasses meticulously curated to serve as a catalyst for igniting wealth consciousness. Strategies, reports and frameworks shared by speakers are geared towards the creation of a lasting legacy.
A curated selection of five-minute nuggets along with value packed keynotes and masterclasses from world renowned thought leaders, content is easily accessible and will be available to watch on demand even after the live event is over.
A Global Opportunity:
With a diverse lineup of speakers and topics, attendees can expect actionable strategies. The virtual format ensures easy accessibility and flexibility, making it an exceptional opportunity for individuals from all corners of the world and all paths of life. Speakers will be sharing different perspectives which will add to the conversation and provide an opportunity for an enriching ideas exchange.
As with other events and shows, the spirit of community and upliftment is weaved across all aspects of this summit. Attendees will play an important role as they will be able to select the topic of the next Conscious Summit.
With the Conscious Wealth Summit, Expert Channel TV continues to produce innovative online events and TV shows. Staying loyal to their core values and ethos of creating and curating high quality content that will impact the lives of people from around the world.
For information about this and other events or to get tickets for the #ConsciousWealthSummit, please contact.
