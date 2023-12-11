Introducing the First Book that Uses AI to Converse with Readers
From today, the interactive version of the book 'Don't Worry' by Marco Adragna is available for free.ROME, ITALY, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting today, the interactive AI version of 'Non Preoccuparti' (Don't Worry) by Marco Adragna is accessible at no cost. Readers can engage with the book by visiting marcoadragna.it/smartbook, where they have the opportunity to converse with an intelligent chatbot version of the book. This chatbot provides insights about the book and offers guidance on alleviating worries.
While several companies have dabbled in AI chatbot services inspired by literary works, today marks the first time an author has released an AI edition of his book. Amid concerns over AI's potential to infringe upon copyright, the 'Smart Book' innovation showcases how the technology can enhance literary works, creating new modes of engagement. The text goes beyond traditional reading or auditory experience, evolving into an interactive tool that provides personalized content and facilitates a deeper exploration of the topic.
"Non Preoccuparti" is published by Anteprima Edizioni and is also available in conventional paperback and ebook formats at major physical and online bookstores. The AI version can chat in every major language and the original work is in Italian.
Marco Adragna is an Oxford graduate and experienced life coach who helps overworked managers reduce their worries and perform at their best via individual online coaching sessions. More info at marcoadragna.it/english.
